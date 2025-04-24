This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

It Girl Summer: 10 Fashion Trends all the It Girls Are Loving Going Into Summer 2025

The sun is out, the playlists are fire, and your wardrobe? It’s about to be that girl. Summer 2025 is giving us a little sparkle, a little nostalgia, and a whole lot of chic It girl energy. Whether you’re heading to the beach, brunch, or just going to Dunkin and T.J. Maxx, these are the must have trends that’ll have you feeling like the It girl you are all summer long.

Here’s your go-to guide to looking hot (but feeling cool) in the cutest summer fits of the season:

Butter Yellow

Soft, dreamy, and seriously underrated: butter yellow is the It Girl color of the season. It flatters every skin tone, brings that golden hour glow, and gives off trendy and chic energy.

Style idea: A butter yellow halter top + white tennis skirt + gold hoops = sunshine in an outfit.

https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/p/premium-linen-drop-waist-skort-59689319?faceout=model&seq=02&pagefm=navigation-grid&prodvm=navigation-grid

https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/p/lace-and-satin-v-neck-cami-59070853?faceout=life&seq=01&pagefm=navigation-grid&prodvm=navigation-grid

https://www.prettylittlething.us/lemon-burnout-mesh-asymmetric-long-top.html

Sequins

Who says sequins are just for New Year’s Eve? Summer 2025 is bringing the sparkle all day, every day. Add a touch of shimmer with a sequin mini skirt or go all out with a sparkly halter for beachside nights and rooftop dinners.

Hot tip: Pair sequins with something simple like linen or cotton to keep the look balanced.

https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/p/the-a-and-f-scarlett-mid-rise-sequin-mini-skort-59633856?faceout=model&seq=01&pagefm=navigation-grid&prodvm=navigation-grid

https://www.revolve.com/paillette-/dp/DGUI-WQ65/?d=Womens&srcType=dp_recs_pers

https://www.revolve.com/asta-resort-natalia-mini-dress-in-azalea-sequin/dp/AORR-WD21/?d=Womens§ionURL=Direct+Hit&srcType=dp_recs_expanded

Beaded

Beads are everywhere this season from statement tops to the cutest mini beaded skirts that are basically wearable art. The vibe is playful, nostalgic, and very much giving “vacay in Mykonos.”

Don’t skip: Colorful beaded skirts and tops are perfect for the beach or a tropical get away.

https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/p/beaded-strapless-top-59435819?faceout=model&seq=01&pagefm=navigation-grid&prodvm=navigation-grid

Coastal Chic

If your summer mood board includes linen, seashells, and a breeze in your hair…welcome to your coastal chic moment. Think neutral tones, breezy silhouettes, oversized button-downs, chic sets and of course, thong sandals for that effortless “I live near the ocean” look (even if you don’t).

Style inspo: Flowy white pants, a ribbed tank, gold jewelry, and a straw tote are the perfect coastal chic day outfit

https://oldnavy.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=811568042&vid=1&tid=onpl000078&kwid=1&ap=7&gad_source=1&gbraid=0AAAAAD_AT8v37Y9v8MIwdunCp3Hc1loOH&gclid=CjwKCAjwn6LABhBSEiwAsNJrjkGuIBJmoOw1RIQ_BxYIJ8lpFumIXNekrWx2VXfpu-KOaVAIBKdk8BoC_6YQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds#pdp-page-content

https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/p/premium-linen-strapless-tailored-top-59516879?categoryId=161767&faceout=model&seq=03

https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/p/bra-free-strapless-scarf-tube-top-59508439?categoryId=161767&faceout=life&seq=02

Tenniscore

Preppy, polished, and lowkey sporty, tennis outfits are serving this summer (literally). Mini pleated skirts, zip polos, and athletic dresses have left the court and entered our everyday wardrobes.

Pro move: Mix tenniscore with street style—like a pleated skirt and chunky sneakers.

https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/p/ypb-sculptlux-bandeau-mini-dress-59452319?faceout=model&seq=02&pagefm=navigation-swatch&prodvm=navigation-swatch

https://shop.lululemon.com/p/skirts-and-dresses-skirts/Box-Pleat-High-Rise-Tennis-Skirt/_/prod11801312?color=69502

https://www.freepeople.com/fpmovement/shop/cool-on-the-court-one-piece/?category=one-pieces&color=010&type=REGULAR&quantity=1

https://www.freepeople.com/fpmovement/shop/show-out-romper/?category=one-pieces&color=081&type=REGULAR&quantity=1

Knit & Crochet

Crochet and knitwear continue to dominate, from beach cover-ups to open-knit tanks and maxi skirts. They’re breathable, texture-rich, and just the right amount of boho.

Summer staple: A crochet halter dress over your bikini = ready for beach day and beyond.

https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/p/crochet-style-maxi-dress-58928821?faceout=model&seq=03&pagefm=navigation-grid&prodvm=navigation-grid

Mini Beaded Bags

Your phone, lip gloss, and a granola bar deserve a cute home… that’s where mini beaded bags come in. Whether vintage-inspired or full-on rainbow-coded, these tiny accessories pack a major punch.

Wear with: Literally anything. These bags make every outfit cuter.

https://francescas.com/product/BGA-IN217/stacy-floral-beaded-clutch-bag?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&tw_source=google&tw_adid=724019238640&tw_campaign=21978733163&gad_source=1&gbraid=0AAAAAD9A5XQ3qBXCtB0UmK6GbcISFqYnP&gclid=CjwKCAjwn6LABhBSEiwAsNJrjnZiWqsrRpUuyvGp6prJ44Dm7X3N1ZNwtzTBFJluYZRHGue6RcZhphoCXE4QAvD_BwE

https://www.lulus.com/products/sunny-element-orange-beaded-shoulder-bag/2331651.html?src=google&ref=product2_rr

https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/hybrid/the-fiona-beaded-bag-food-drink-edition?color=029&inventoryCountry=US&countryCode=US&utm_medium=paid_search&utm_source=Google&utm_campaign=US+-+Shopping+-+PMAX+-+Apparel+-+Accessories+-+Accessories&utm_content=&utm_term=&creative=&device=c&matchtype=&network=x&utm_kxconfid=vx6rd81ts&gad_source=1&gbraid=0AAAAADnwqi7WqMfzlV-fr6FtkWzpjvK4M&gclid=CjwKCAjwn6LABhBSEiwAsNJrjsipDvJNgHOy_DGXNx7FWbhKmohFxMEnylXFiDOfqtEYIOBgxaTCcRoCXnIQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds&type=STANDARD&size=One+Size&quantity=1

https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/the-fiona-beaded-bag-geometric-edition?color=068&recommendation=pdp-primary-sfrectray-pdprightrailsimilaritemsdescrmatching&type=STANDARD&size=One+Size&quantity=1

https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/asymmetric-beaded-shoulder-bag?color=010&recommendation=pdp-primary-sfrectray-pdprightrailsimilaritemsdescrmatching&type=STANDARD&size=One+Size&quantity=1

Charm Necklace

90s and early 2000s vibes are still in full swing, and charm necklaces are the flirty, nostalgic touch your outfit needs. Go for hearts, stars, initials, and anything that screams you. Charm necklaces are so perfect because of how much you can customize them.

DIY idea: Make your own with beads, trinkets, and your besties for a fun summer craft night with your girls.

Polka Dots

For some people (me) they never went out of style but…polka dots are making a chic comeback. Whether it’s a flirty dress, a retro blouse, or a dotted mini skirt, this classic print is getting a modern remix.

Style it with: Modern cuts and neutral accessories to keep it fresh, not costume-y.

https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/p/linen-blend-pull-on-pant-59612842?faceout=model&seq=04&pagefm=navigation-swatch&prodvm=navigation-swatch

https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/p/draped-mesh-long-length-top-58874344?faceout=model&seq=03&pagefm=navigation-grid&prodvm=navigation-grid

Halter Tops

The halter top? Still queen. It’s flattering, flirty, and gives just the right amount of throwback energy. Pair it with your fave beaded skirt, denim shorts, or layered under a linen button down for chill summer nights.

Must-have: A knit or crochet halter with an open back—obsessed.

https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/p/draped-mesh-top-59330345?faceout=life&seq=03&pagefm=navigation-grid&prodvm=navigation-grid

This summer, it’s all about mixing playful, pretty, and nostalgic vibes. Whether you’re into glitter and glam or breezy beachwear, there’s something for everyone and every vibe. So grab that beaded mini bag, slip on your thong sandals, and step into your soft, sparkling it girl summer era. Because honestly? You deserve to look this good.