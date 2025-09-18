Is Dfyne the Dy-Finest On The Market

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The UK gym-wear brand DFYNE has recently been gaining popularity on people’s social media pages. The brand has mainly been known for their butt lifting leggings and shorts, through their line “Impact.” However, the prices of the items are a little pricey, with leggings starting at $59 and shorts at $49. Are these prices truly worth the drain on the bank account?

I have tried multiple gym brands for leggings and shorts, trying to steer away from the price point of DFYNE, and even bought dupes. How do brands like Gymshark, Lululemon, and Alphalete, as well as their dupes, compare?

Gymshark has an excellent price point for its clothes and even does up to 50% annual sales. The leggings have a nice soft texture that nicely contours the glutes; however, as soon as I put on the new pair of leggings, they immediately ripped from my acrylic nails. The shorts from Gymshark are also incredibly soft and give a slight lift, but nothing that noticeable. Lululemon has good quality leggings, jackets, and shorts, but if you do want a nice lift for the glutes, I would steer away from Lululemon because there are better options.

Alphalete and other brands have tried to “dupe” the Impact line from DFYNE by launching cheaper scrunched leggings. I myself have purchased Alpalete leggings and Dupe shorts from TikTok shop. I have found that these pairs have a tendency to roll up and are not squat-proof. The shorts will roll all the way up, no matter what TikTok says, and it is very annoying to readjust after walking two feet.

I used to dislike DFYNE for their price point and have even said that dupes are truly better. I placed my first order a few months back, and I will never look back. The leggings are highly compressive and give a nice lift to the glutes. They feature a ribbed high waist band, and the material is 90% Nylon and 10% Elastane. As a gym girl with nails, they did not rip through these leggings! The Impact collection also has shorts with the same features. The shorts do contour and lift the glutes more than the leggings, and more than any of their other collections.

The collection also features at least 25 distinct colors, ranging in different undertones and brightness. DFYNE also has frequent launches and restocks, so you will always be able to get the pair you desire.

Overall, DFYNE is worth the money and has the best shorts and leggings on the market currently. Their support team is super thoughtful and will resolve any issues, which is a great plus if your leggings come with a loose thread! You never know if a dupe is really as good as people say it is until you try the real thing. Look Cute, Lift Cute, and “Let nobody DFYNE YOU.”