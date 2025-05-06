Feeling tired?, sad?, uninspired?, unmotivated?, bored? Maybe even frustrated? Go back
in time with these timeless end of the 20th Century and early 2000s songs (1970-2015)
Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z children grew up with. Even if you have heard most or all of
these songs, give this playlist a try because you might just find yourself dancing for an
hour when you thought you were the saddest person on this planet 2 minutes ago. I hope
you enjoy!
Insp &/or 2000s Nostalgia
● “Man in the Mirror” Michael Jackson (1988).
● “Billie Jean” by Micheal Jackson (1982).
● “The Way You Make Me Feel” Michael Jackson (1987).
● “Rock With You” Michael Jackson (1979).
● “Heal the World” Michael Jackson (1992).
● “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” Michael Jackson (1982).
● “You Rock My World” by Michael Jackson (2001).
● “ABC” by The Jackson 5 (1970).
● “Love Yourz” by J. Cole (2014). (Warning Explicit).
● “Apparently” by J. Cole. (2014).
● “Crooked Smile” by J Cole (2013).
● “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield (2004).
● “Pocketful of Sunshine” by Natasha Bedingfield (2008).
● “She will be Loved” by Maroon 5 (2004).
● “A Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay (2014).
● “Viva La Vida” Coldplay (2008).
● “Paradise” by ColdPlay (2011).
● “Adventure of a Lifetime” by Coldplay (2015).
● “Don’t You Worry Child- Radio Edit” by Swedish House Mafia, John Martin (2012).
● “What Makes You Beautiful” One Direction (2011).
● “Perfect” by One Direction (2015).
● “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus (2009).
● “We Are Young” by Tonight (2012).
● “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars (2010).
● “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars (2011).
● “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic (2013).
● “I Lived” by OneRepublic (2013).
● “Stay” by Rihanna ft. Mikey Ekko (2012).
● “Diamond” by Rihanna (2012).
● “Umbrella” by Rihanna ft. JAY-Z (2007).
● “Young, Wild, and Free?”- Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Bruno Mars (2011).
● “Black and Yellow”- Wiz Khalifa. (2011).
● “Walking On A Dream” – Empire Of The Sun (2008).
● “Problem” by Ariana Grande (2014).
● “Break Free” by Ariana Grande (2014).
● Party Songs: [“Like A G6”- Far East Movement (2010), “OMG”- USHER ft. will.i.am
(2010), Yeah! Usher (Feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris) [2004], “I Gotta Feeling” Black Eyed
Peas (2009), “Whatever You Like” by T.I. (2008), “Boom Boom Pow” by Black Eyed
Peas (2009), Low- Flo Rida (feat. T-Pain) [2008], “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga (2010),
“Dance Again” by Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull (2012), “Don’t Stop the Party” Pitbull ft.
TJR (2012), “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)”- Pitbull (2009)].
● “Give Me Everything” by AFROJACK ft. Ne-Yo, Pitbull, & Nayer (2011),
● “Time of Our Lives” by Ne-Yo and Pitbull (2014).
● “Miss Independent” by Ne-Yo (2008).
● “She Knows” by Ne-Yo (2015).
● “Let Me Love You (Until You Learn To Love Yourself)” by Mario (2004).
● “Just Dance”- Lady Gaga, ft. Colby O’Donis (2008).
● “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga (2011).
● Taylor Swift:
○ “I Knew You Were Trouble” by Taylor Swift (2012).
○ ”Enchanted” (2010)
○ ”You Belong With Me” (2008).
○ “Wildest Dreams” (2014?)
○ ”We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” (2012).
So what do you think? Feel inspired? Did you get up and dance? I had a lot of fun creating this playlist and you hopefully had just as fun listening to it. If you didn’t, give yourself a break- choose kindness, and remember, someone loves you. Now, go on and do some great things in this world. You matter!