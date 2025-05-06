This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

Feeling tired?, sad?, uninspired?, unmotivated?, bored? Maybe even frustrated? Go back

in time with these timeless end of the 20th Century and early 2000s songs (1970-2015)

Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z children grew up with. Even if you have heard most or all of

these songs, give this playlist a try because you might just find yourself dancing for an

hour when you thought you were the saddest person on this planet 2 minutes ago. I hope

you enjoy!



Insp &/or 2000s Nostalgia

● “Man in the Mirror” Michael Jackson (1988).

● “Billie Jean” by Micheal Jackson (1982).

● “The Way You Make Me Feel” Michael Jackson (1987).

● “Rock With You” Michael Jackson (1979).

● “Heal the World” Michael Jackson (1992).

● “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” Michael Jackson (1982).

● “You Rock My World” by Michael Jackson (2001).

● “ABC” by The Jackson 5 (1970).

● “Love Yourz” by J. Cole (2014). (Warning Explicit).

● “Apparently” by J. Cole. (2014).

● “Crooked Smile” by J Cole (2013).

● “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield (2004).

● “Pocketful of Sunshine” by Natasha Bedingfield (2008).

● “She will be Loved” by Maroon 5 (2004).

● “A Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay (2014).

● “Viva La Vida” Coldplay (2008).

● “Paradise” by ColdPlay (2011).

● “Adventure of a Lifetime” by Coldplay (2015).

● “Don’t You Worry Child- Radio Edit” by Swedish House Mafia, John Martin (2012).

● “What Makes You Beautiful” One Direction (2011).

● “Perfect” by One Direction (2015).

● “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus (2009).

● “We Are Young” by Tonight (2012).

● “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars (2010).

● “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars (2011).

● “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic (2013).

● “I Lived” by OneRepublic (2013).

● “Stay” by Rihanna ft. Mikey Ekko (2012).

● “Diamond” by Rihanna (2012).

● “Umbrella” by Rihanna ft. JAY-Z (2007).

● “Young, Wild, and Free?”- Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Bruno Mars (2011).

● “Black and Yellow”- Wiz Khalifa. (2011).

● “Walking On A Dream” – Empire Of The Sun (2008).

● “Problem” by Ariana Grande (2014).

● “Break Free” by Ariana Grande (2014).

● Party Songs: [“Like A G6”- Far East Movement (2010), “OMG”- USHER ft. will.i.am

(2010), Yeah! Usher (Feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris) [2004], “I Gotta Feeling” Black Eyed

Peas (2009), “Whatever You Like” by T.I. (2008), “Boom Boom Pow” by Black Eyed

Peas (2009), Low- Flo Rida (feat. T-Pain) [2008], “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga (2010),

“Dance Again” by Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull (2012), “Don’t Stop the Party” Pitbull ft.

TJR (2012), “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)”- Pitbull (2009)].

● “Give Me Everything” by AFROJACK ft. Ne-Yo, Pitbull, & Nayer (2011),

● “Time of Our Lives” by Ne-Yo and Pitbull (2014).

● “Miss Independent” by Ne-Yo (2008).

● “She Knows” by Ne-Yo (2015).

● “Let Me Love You (Until You Learn To Love Yourself)” by Mario (2004).

● “Just Dance”- Lady Gaga, ft. Colby O’Donis (2008).

● “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga (2011).

● Taylor Swift:

○ “I Knew You Were Trouble” by Taylor Swift (2012).

○ ”Enchanted” (2010)

○ ”You Belong With Me” (2008).

○ “Wildest Dreams” (2014?)

○ ”We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” (2012).

So what do you think? Feel inspired? Did you get up and dance? I had a lot of fun creating this playlist and you hopefully had just as fun listening to it. If you didn’t, give yourself a break- choose kindness, and remember, someone loves you. Now, go on and do some great things in this world. You matter!