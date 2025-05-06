Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

Feeling tired?, sad?, uninspired?, unmotivated?, bored? Maybe even frustrated? Go back
in time with these timeless end of the 20th Century and early 2000s songs (1970-2015)
Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z children grew up with. Even if you have heard most or all of
these songs, give this playlist a try because you might just find yourself dancing for an
hour when you thought you were the saddest person on this planet 2 minutes ago. I hope
you enjoy!


Insp &/or 2000s Nostalgia
● “Man in the Mirror” Michael Jackson (1988).
● “Billie Jean” by Micheal Jackson (1982).
● “The Way You Make Me Feel” Michael Jackson (1987).
● “Rock With You” Michael Jackson (1979).
● “Heal the World” Michael Jackson (1992).
● “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’” Michael Jackson (1982).
● “You Rock My World” by Michael Jackson (2001).
● “ABC” by The Jackson 5 (1970).
● “Love Yourz” by J. Cole (2014). (Warning Explicit).
● “Apparently” by J. Cole. (2014).
● “Crooked Smile” by J Cole (2013).
● “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield (2004).
● “Pocketful of Sunshine” by Natasha Bedingfield (2008).
● “She will be Loved” by Maroon 5 (2004).
● “A Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay (2014).
● “Viva La Vida” Coldplay (2008).
● “Paradise” by ColdPlay (2011).
● “Adventure of a Lifetime” by Coldplay (2015).
● “Don’t You Worry Child- Radio Edit” by Swedish House Mafia, John Martin (2012).
● “What Makes You Beautiful” One Direction (2011).
● “Perfect” by One Direction (2015).
● “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus (2009).
● “We Are Young” by Tonight (2012).
● “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars (2010).
● “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars (2011).
● “Counting Stars” by OneRepublic (2013).

● “I Lived” by OneRepublic (2013).
● “Stay” by Rihanna ft. Mikey Ekko (2012).
● “Diamond” by Rihanna (2012).
● “Umbrella” by Rihanna ft. JAY-Z (2007).
● “Young, Wild, and Free?”- Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Bruno Mars (2011).
● “Black and Yellow”- Wiz Khalifa. (2011).
● “Walking On A Dream” – Empire Of The Sun (2008).
● “Problem” by Ariana Grande (2014).
● “Break Free” by Ariana Grande (2014).
● Party Songs: [“Like A G6”- Far East Movement (2010), “OMG”- USHER ft. will.i.am
(2010), Yeah! Usher (Feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris) [2004], “I Gotta Feeling” Black Eyed
Peas (2009), “Whatever You Like” by T.I. (2008), “Boom Boom Pow” by Black Eyed
Peas (2009), Low- Flo Rida (feat. T-Pain) [2008], “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga (2010),
“Dance Again” by Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull (2012), “Don’t Stop the Party” Pitbull ft.
TJR (2012), “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)”- Pitbull (2009)].
● “Give Me Everything” by AFROJACK ft. Ne-Yo, Pitbull, & Nayer (2011),
● “Time of Our Lives” by Ne-Yo and Pitbull (2014).
● “Miss Independent” by Ne-Yo (2008).
● “She Knows” by Ne-Yo (2015).
● “Let Me Love You (Until You Learn To Love Yourself)” by Mario (2004).
● “Just Dance”- Lady Gaga, ft. Colby O’Donis (2008).
● “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga (2011).
● Taylor Swift:
○ “I Knew You Were Trouble” by Taylor Swift (2012).
○ ”Enchanted” (2010)
○ ”You Belong With Me” (2008).
○ “Wildest Dreams” (2014?)
○ ”We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” (2012).

So what do you think? Feel inspired? Did you get up and dance? I had a lot of fun creating this playlist and you hopefully had just as fun listening to it. If you didn’t, give yourself a break- choose kindness, and remember, someone loves you. Now, go on and do some great things in this world. You matter!

Veronica Ortega

Merrimack '26

Hi! I’m Veronica Ortega. I am about to be a senior at Merrimack College aspiring to become an elementary school teacher. Therefore, not only am I passionate about teaching, I am also passionate about writing. Writing is an outlet to express my deep-seated emotions and my experiences- sometimes, it is easier for me to output words into written form than it is to output them into speech. Therefore, the common phrase, “think before you speak” translates for me to “write before you speak”. By joining HerCampus at Merrimack College, I hope to inspire college students who may be having a rough time at school, at home, or life in general. I am a first generation Hispanic female college student, and I understand the potential struggles and challenges of being a minority navigating a life that was not intended for us. More specifically, I am Dominican American. My parents immigrated from the Dominican Republic (DR) to the United States when they were either a teen or in their twenties. They sought a better life for themselves and what would eventually become their family- me and my older brother. Neither went to college, but both work incredibly hard to provide food on the table and a place for us to call home. I have always enjoyed listening to their ‘campo’ days in DR, where they survived with very little. Therefore, my parents have always been an inspiration to me, and I hope to continue sharing their story to the world, my future kids, and the generations to come. I also hope to put a smile on your face- yes, you the reader’s face- when you read my articles. Don’t stop at my work however! My colleagues have shared their stories in a remarkable way as well! You can check out their work via the HerCampus website and/or through Instagram! Enjoy! BTW, outside of writing, I love to dance, study, read, swim, ice skate, and really just moving my body. I love my family and friends as well. Thank you to those who know who they are. Every interaction with you has strengthened me to become a better version of myself and never gave up on me while I was struggling. Xo Best, Veronica Ortega.