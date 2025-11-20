Inside the World of Competitive Dance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Competitive dance is more than rhinestones, high kicks, and fast footwork. Every dancer, no matter the style, has been told at least once in their lives that, ‘Dance is not a sport.” Yet competitive dancers train with the same intensity, discipline, and drive for excellence as seen in any athletic field. Dance showcases the combination of art and athleticism that other sports do not require, while facing countless critiques.

The competitive dance world demands memorization, attention to detail, and performance skills. While some athletes spend their practices running new drills or perfecting old ones, dancers watch themselves for hours on end in mirrors breaking down every piece of movement. This leads dancers to become tough on themselves; constantly feeding negative criticism and losing confidence.

Being a dancer also includes constantly being surrounded by high stress environments. Whether it’s practice or competitions, studios and stages are always moving quickly with the hustle and bustle. This kind of environment creates pressure and dancers must learn to manage the nerves and focus on performing rather than comparing themselves to others or oneself. Sometimes, in dance, your biggest competition is yourself. Each competition or practice is an opportunity to become better than you were before.

Dance competitions can be judged with multiple judges, which seems like a normal concept. However, in the world of dance, many dancers come to think only about what the judges are going to think, and it takes over their lives. Professional dancer Rylee Arnold said in an interview, “The dance world is really fun, but it’s a sport where you’re compared to everybody, like every single person you cross paths with. And it’s almost like a competitive spirit that you can’t escape. And my mindset was like, ‘I was never good enough.”’

While the competitive dance world includes negative aspects, it is also an environment that creates special bonds between dancers and creates friendships that last a lifetime. Many dancers are very passionate about what they do and love the sport, which is why they continue for so long.

So next time you are watching a performance or are quick to judge a dancer, remember the hard work and dedication it has taken them to get to where they are, and how much time behind the scenes goes into a 3-minute dance.