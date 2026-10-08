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Merrimack | Life

I’m an Engineering Major, So Why Am I in Women in Business?

Julianna Muniz Student Contributor, Merrimack College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of Women in Business, you probably think of a group of collegiate women studying Finance, Marketing, Accounting, Business Administration, or another business-related field, coming together to focus on professional development and the business world. As an Electrical Engineering major, I might seem like an unlikely member.

A little over a year ago, I was a freshman navigating the Involvement Fair, trying to find different clubs and activities that I wanted to join. I’ll be honest: Women in Business initially caught my eye because of the pink branding. It stood out to me in a sea of navy blue and gold tables and decorations. When I saw the pink “Women in Business Welcomes You” sign, along with the cute pink stickers and pens, I knew I had to stop by the table and learn more about the club.

After waiting my turn to speak with the members, I was immediately met with kindness and encouraged to join. When I told them I wasn’t a business major, they didn’t make me feel like I was out of place. Instead, they encouraged me to come to a meeting and see what WIB was all about.

I went to my first Women in Business event alone. The first event of the semester was a get-to-know-the-E-Board event where members could meet the executive board and other WIBlets, which, for those who don’t know, is just a cute name for our lovely WIB members. I didn’t have an established group of friends on campus yet, and my roommates at the time were busy with other activities.

At first, I was nervous. REALLY nervous. However, I knew that if I wanted to get involved and try new things in college, I couldn’t do that without stepping outside of my comfort zone. I was sitting in a big classroom surrounded by girls at a new school who I didn’t know. Before I could think too much about how nervous I was, the executive board went to the front of the room and began introducing themselves and the club.

Hearing about Women in Business and all of the activities they had planned genuinely made me forget about how nervous I was. I was excited to try something new and step into a new area of campus life, even if it was outside of my comfort zone.

After the E-Board introductions, we did icebreakers and had the opportunity to meet other students outside of our majors and class years. By the end of the event, I was sold. I knew I would be joining this club, and I knew I wanted to stay.

After that first meeting, I knew I wanted to get more involved. I kept going to meetings and made it a point to talk to members of the executive board, even when it was nerve-wracking. As the semester progressed, I went to more events, met more people, and built more connections within the club.

Towards the end of my first semester, WIB had openings on its executive board. At first, the Social Media Chair position caught my eye, so I applied and immediately got started on my portfolio. I spent hours trying to perfect my posters and flyers, meticulously designing and arranging Canva elements to create what I thought would be the perfect vision for the club.

After sending over my designs and scheduling my interview, I was excited about the opportunity to become part of a team like this. At the same time, I was nervous that I wouldn’t get the role. I had a lot of imposter syndrome. Thoughts like, “I don’t belong here. I’m not a business major. I don’t know anything about business,” ran through my head. But I kept reminding myself that this club was meant to be a space for everyone.

After interviewing with the president for the Social Media Chair position, I ended up being offered the Secretary role. Although it wasn’t my first choice, I had secretarial experience from other clubs on campus, and I saw it as a great opportunity to use the skills I already had while giving back to the WIB community.

Starting my second semester as a WIB member and executive board member, I felt confident and excited to take on a new leadership role in a new community. I was able to meet even more members, develop new skills, and strengthen my relationships with the rest of the E-Board. I also began building connections within the Merrimack community and with professionals outside of campus.

Then May came around, and it was time to elect a new executive board.The president was graduating, and the vice president at the time was already busy serving as the president of another organization. That left me as a potential candidate for president.

I was reluctant at first and I was nervous and worried that I wouldn’t be able to serve the club the way it deserved because of my inexperience and because I didn’t have a background in the School of Business. Despite those doubts, I decided to accept the challenge and take on the role and its responsibilities.

It was no easy feat; there are so many administrative rules, policies, procedures, and responsibilities that come with running a student organization. I had to learn a lot along the way, but I had the support of an amazing executive board and a community that was willing to help me learn.

As president, I’ve spent a lot of time planning events, strengthening our organization, and thinking about how we can make WIB an even better community for our members. One of my biggest goals this year has been emphasizing that Women in Business is open to EVERYONE. It doesn’t matter what your major is. It doesn’t matter what year you’re in. It doesn’t matter what you’re interested in.Women in Business is a club where I believe everyone should feel like they have a place, and that is something I want to continue emphasizing throughout my presidency.

To say that Women in Business has taught me a lot would certainly be an understatement. Yes, of course, I’ve learned about the business world, professional development, networking, leadership, and different career opportunities. But when I think about what WIB has truly given me, I see so much more than that.

I think of community.

WIB has given me a community of women who I never expected to connect with as an engineering major. I’ve met students from majors completely different from my own, connected with industry professionals, and built genuine relationships with women I may have never crossed paths with otherwise.

Being part of WIB has also taught me that being a successful engineer isn’t just about knowing how to design a circuit, write code, or solve a difficult math problem. Being successful also means knowing how to communicate, collaborate, lead, network, and advocate for yourself and others. Those are skills that I may not always learn in an engineering classroom, but they are skills I know I’ll carry with me long after college.

I joined Women in Business because a pink table caught my attention at the Involvement Fair. I stayed because I found a community.

And somehow, the Electrical Engineering major who once wondered if she belonged in Women in Business is now its president! Maybe I’m not the person you would expect to see leading a Women in Business organization. But I think that’s exactly why I’m here; and for that, I’m eternally grateful!

Julianna Muniz

Merrimack '29

Hi, my name is Julianna Muniz, and I am a sophomore honors student at Merrimack College, where I am double-majoring in Electrical Engineering and Mathematics. Outside of the classroom, I am passionate about leadership, community building, and creating opportunities for others to grow. I currently serve as the President of Women in Business at Merrimack, an organization dedicated to empowering women and promoting professional development across all majors.

Beyond my leadership in Women in Business, I am actively involved in supporting the Merrimack community through several academic and mentorship roles. I serve as a Math Center Peer Tutor, a Teaching Assistant, and a Peer Mentor for the iTec Scholars Program. These experiences allow me to help other students navigate their academic journeys, build confidence in their abilities, and find a sense of belonging on campus. I have found that supporting others has become one of the most rewarding parts of my college experience, reminding me that growth is not just about what we accomplish individually, but also about how we help those around us succeed.

Although I am still growing as a writer, I see writing as a meaningful way to express myself, share experiences, and connect with others. I am drawn to pieces that are raw, honest, and relatable, particularly those exploring self-growth, friendships, relationships, and the realities of navigating college life. I believe some of the most meaningful stories come from the experiences that challenge us, the lessons we learn along the way, and the moments when we begin to understand ourselves a little better. Through my writing, I hope to balance vulnerability with encouragement and create content that helps young women feel seen, understood, and less alone in their experiences.

Outside of academics and campus leadership, I enjoy spending time with friends and family, exploring new opportunities, and finding the little things that help me recharge. I am passionate about personal growth, empowering women, and challenging the expectations placed on young women as they navigate college, relationships, and their futures. As a Her Campus writer, I hope to share my perspective on the highs and lows of college life, from finding your place on campus to learning who you are beyond the expectations of others. Ultimately, I want my writing to remind other young women that they do not need to have everything figured out to make the most of their college experience. Sometimes, the most important part of the journey is simply learning to trust yourself along the way.