I’m an Engineering Major, So Why Am I in Women in Business?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of Women in Business, you probably think of a group of collegiate women studying Finance, Marketing, Accounting, Business Administration, or another business-related field, coming together to focus on professional development and the business world. As an Electrical Engineering major, I might seem like an unlikely member.

A little over a year ago, I was a freshman navigating the Involvement Fair, trying to find different clubs and activities that I wanted to join. I’ll be honest: Women in Business initially caught my eye because of the pink branding. It stood out to me in a sea of navy blue and gold tables and decorations. When I saw the pink “Women in Business Welcomes You” sign, along with the cute pink stickers and pens, I knew I had to stop by the table and learn more about the club.

After waiting my turn to speak with the members, I was immediately met with kindness and encouraged to join. When I told them I wasn’t a business major, they didn’t make me feel like I was out of place. Instead, they encouraged me to come to a meeting and see what WIB was all about.

I went to my first Women in Business event alone. The first event of the semester was a get-to-know-the-E-Board event where members could meet the executive board and other WIBlets, which, for those who don’t know, is just a cute name for our lovely WIB members. I didn’t have an established group of friends on campus yet, and my roommates at the time were busy with other activities.

At first, I was nervous. REALLY nervous. However, I knew that if I wanted to get involved and try new things in college, I couldn’t do that without stepping outside of my comfort zone. I was sitting in a big classroom surrounded by girls at a new school who I didn’t know. Before I could think too much about how nervous I was, the executive board went to the front of the room and began introducing themselves and the club.

Hearing about Women in Business and all of the activities they had planned genuinely made me forget about how nervous I was. I was excited to try something new and step into a new area of campus life, even if it was outside of my comfort zone.

After the E-Board introductions, we did icebreakers and had the opportunity to meet other students outside of our majors and class years. By the end of the event, I was sold. I knew I would be joining this club, and I knew I wanted to stay.

After that first meeting, I knew I wanted to get more involved. I kept going to meetings and made it a point to talk to members of the executive board, even when it was nerve-wracking. As the semester progressed, I went to more events, met more people, and built more connections within the club.

Towards the end of my first semester, WIB had openings on its executive board. At first, the Social Media Chair position caught my eye, so I applied and immediately got started on my portfolio. I spent hours trying to perfect my posters and flyers, meticulously designing and arranging Canva elements to create what I thought would be the perfect vision for the club.

After sending over my designs and scheduling my interview, I was excited about the opportunity to become part of a team like this. At the same time, I was nervous that I wouldn’t get the role. I had a lot of imposter syndrome. Thoughts like, “I don’t belong here. I’m not a business major. I don’t know anything about business,” ran through my head. But I kept reminding myself that this club was meant to be a space for everyone.

After interviewing with the president for the Social Media Chair position, I ended up being offered the Secretary role. Although it wasn’t my first choice, I had secretarial experience from other clubs on campus, and I saw it as a great opportunity to use the skills I already had while giving back to the WIB community.

Starting my second semester as a WIB member and executive board member, I felt confident and excited to take on a new leadership role in a new community. I was able to meet even more members, develop new skills, and strengthen my relationships with the rest of the E-Board. I also began building connections within the Merrimack community and with professionals outside of campus.

Then May came around, and it was time to elect a new executive board.The president was graduating, and the vice president at the time was already busy serving as the president of another organization. That left me as a potential candidate for president.

I was reluctant at first and I was nervous and worried that I wouldn’t be able to serve the club the way it deserved because of my inexperience and because I didn’t have a background in the School of Business. Despite those doubts, I decided to accept the challenge and take on the role and its responsibilities.

It was no easy feat; there are so many administrative rules, policies, procedures, and responsibilities that come with running a student organization. I had to learn a lot along the way, but I had the support of an amazing executive board and a community that was willing to help me learn.

As president, I’ve spent a lot of time planning events, strengthening our organization, and thinking about how we can make WIB an even better community for our members. One of my biggest goals this year has been emphasizing that Women in Business is open to EVERYONE. It doesn’t matter what your major is. It doesn’t matter what year you’re in. It doesn’t matter what you’re interested in.Women in Business is a club where I believe everyone should feel like they have a place, and that is something I want to continue emphasizing throughout my presidency.

To say that Women in Business has taught me a lot would certainly be an understatement. Yes, of course, I’ve learned about the business world, professional development, networking, leadership, and different career opportunities. But when I think about what WIB has truly given me, I see so much more than that.

I think of community.

WIB has given me a community of women who I never expected to connect with as an engineering major. I’ve met students from majors completely different from my own, connected with industry professionals, and built genuine relationships with women I may have never crossed paths with otherwise.

Being part of WIB has also taught me that being a successful engineer isn’t just about knowing how to design a circuit, write code, or solve a difficult math problem. Being successful also means knowing how to communicate, collaborate, lead, network, and advocate for yourself and others. Those are skills that I may not always learn in an engineering classroom, but they are skills I know I’ll carry with me long after college.

I joined Women in Business because a pink table caught my attention at the Involvement Fair. I stayed because I found a community.

And somehow, the Electrical Engineering major who once wondered if she belonged in Women in Business is now its president! Maybe I’m not the person you would expect to see leading a Women in Business organization. But I think that’s exactly why I’m here; and for that, I’m eternally grateful!