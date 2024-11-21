How to Survive the End of Semester Slump

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

November and December are some of the toughest months of the year for college students. It gets dark earlier, colder outside, and suddenly you have little motivation left for classes or homework. I find myself falling into this slump every year including right now. However, like it or not, we have to get through it. Here are a few things I have been doing to keep myself happy and motivated during these chilly months.

Move Your Body!

All semester I have been loving the free fitness classes offered by Merrimack in our fitness center. My favorite classes are the spin classes and strength circuits. The Merrimack Fitness Center also offers yoga, spin x strength, pilates and more! I love attending these classes because they are often student taught and have fun themes that make me excited to go to the gym and workout. At most schools, fitness classes like these are free and indoors so you can hide away from the winter weather and still get your daily exercise. I highly recommend trying these classes out and keep yourself moving in any way you can during the colder months of the year.

Give Extra Love to Your Skin

With the weather getting colder and colder here in Massachusetts, my skin and lips get very dry and cracked. Those long walks to classes and practice can take a real toll on your skin and body. I like to put an emphasis on moisturizing and giving my body extra love during this time of year. Make sure you are moisturizing after the shower and don’t forget your face and lips as well! The best part is there are so many brands that offer yummy holiday or non-holiday scented lotions that will make self care nights even more fun. One of my personal favorites is the Sugar Cookie lotion by Native. It smells amazing. EOS brand also just released tons of fun, holiday scented lotions as well.

Breakout Your Cozy Clothes

It is finally cold enough to bring out those sweaters and fuzzy socks that have packed away since March! Nothing is better than throwing on some cozy clothes and sipping on hot chocolate on a cold fall day. This is the best time of year to stay in with your roommates and enjoy a comfy movie or baking night! I have been loving Hollister’s sweat-sets, sweatshirts, and sweatpants recently and would highly recommend that everyone adds them to their Christmas lists this season!

Bundle Up and Go For a Walk

Although some days are frigid here in New England, sometimes it’s still nice to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. If you are looking to clear your mind or de-stress from finals, don’t hesitate to bundle up and go for a walk around campus. Walks always help me to clear my mind and have time to myself which I feel is always needed at stressful times like the end of the semester.

This is a difficult time in the semester for most students but we can still make the best of it! I hope that these tips will help you survive finals season and make your winter days a little more enjoyable despite the chilly weather.