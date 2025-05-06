How to Stay Locked In During Finals Week in the Midst of Summer Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

The sun is high in the sky, your classmates are outside throwing the football, and your roommates are lying out with the tanning oil. Sounds pretty fun and relaxing, right? After I write this article, I quite actually am going to do the same with one of my friends! I know with summer approaching we all want to get off campus and ignore our schoolwork, but finishing strong at the end of the year is crucial for your grades and especially your GPA, and even more important if the class you need to pass is a prerequisite for a class you are taking next semester. Here are my tips for staying focused on finals and maybe not skipping that chemistry class to go to the beach.

Keep your routine you have been following the past semester.

Keeping my schedule and routine the same as I have since the beginning of the year has helped me as I am not skipping classes or study hours. What many people do when the weather gets warmer is they start falling behind as they are not following the same schedule as they have been, and an example of this is skipping classes to be outside with friends. I am not saying that spending time outside at the end of the year with your friends and roomies isn’t a good thing, but class and studying are priorities are so crucial, even at the end of the year. If you have a flexible schedule and want to be outside in the afternoon, then schedule yourself so that you are available at that time. A good way to do this is to get up earlier and get homework, studying, sports, the gym, or whatever you love to do finished so that you can relax in the afternoon with friends. However, if you have class when your friends are going outside to play basketball or head to the beach, I suggest doing the responsible thing and going to class. It will pay off when you ace your finals and still have almost four months to enjoy your summer!

Make plans ahead of time with friends, especially on the weekends.

Another way I stay focused during the last few weeks of school is making plans with my friends in advance. My friends and I know each other’s schedules, so we all make a time where we are all free to spend time together. Since the weather is getting warmer, we make plans to go to the beach on the weekends as a Saturday or Sunday is easiest for us to see each other. My advice is to lock in during the week, get your homework and studies done, and look forward to the weekend plans you make with your friends! I know I am looking forward to mine!

Study or do homework outside if you are really missing the sun.

If you are just DYING to get outside and spend some time in the nice weather but have absolutely no time for it, a great way to multitask is do your homework or studying outside! Many campuses, including mine, have many picnic tables, adirondack chairs, and benches to sit outside, and many students take advantage of them and often do work outside! This is a great way to be able to stay on task and enjoy the weather at the same time.

I hope my recommendations on how to stay focused on the last few weeks of classes before summer help you as much as they help me! Have a great summer and good luck on finals!!