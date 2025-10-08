How I Ended Up Living with 7 Girls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Living with seven girls sounds like a nightmare, right? It’s actually more like a dream come true! Hannah, Kirsten, Abie, Ailish, Amelia, Sarah, and Nicole aren’t just my roommates; they’re my people.

It all started before I even committed to Merrimack, when I met Nicole online from the Class of 2027 Instagram page and a Snapchat group chat. We bonded over Gilmore Girls, agreeing that Jess is better than Dean, and ended up rooming together freshman year. Thanks to being in the Honors Program, we landed in a suite, and that’s where Ailish was randomly placed into our room. From spin classes to Sparkies runs to studying in the library, the three of us were glued together from day one.

Through a friend of a friend, we met and connected with Hannah and Kirsten, who live down the hall, with their honorary roommate, Bella. And across the hall, Amelia and Sarah became our “roommates in spirit” after Halloweekend. Our room was the room that brought all the girls together. By the end of freshman year, our little girl group wasn’t too little anymore. It was complete with rewatching the Taylor Swift movie, trips to Newburyport, planning class schedules together, and eating every meal together.

Sophomore year brought some changes, with some of us living together and others nearby. Abie was coincidentally randomly placed in our room! After she reached out to Nicole online, we met at the Goat in Newburyport, of course, and ever since then, she’s been a part of our group.

Now onto junior year, we’re in an eight-person dorm, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Sure, we need alone time sometimes, but we also have our “roomie zoomies” at night, our Dancing with the Stars watch parties, and our late-night laugh-until-you-cry moments. Freshman year, I told myself I would live on campus for just one year. And now, I couldn’t imagine my life without being with these girls 24/7.