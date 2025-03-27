Fun Seasonal Spring Activities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

Goodbye winter, hello spring! The sun is finally shining, the flowers are blooming, and now we can make time brighter and warmer days. I always find myself feeling more productive and engaged in the outdoors whenever the weather is warmer. As we prepare for the transition into spring, here are some fun activities you can do to make the most of the season:

Have a Picnic

This is a classic way to enjoy the sun and sweet treats. This can be done in a local park or even your own backyard. Who wouldn’t want to enjoy the weather and have some treats? You can do this solo or with your friends! Just be careful if it’s a bit windy outside and be cautious of your surroundings. Bonus points if you bake any of these treats.

Take a Hike

If you’re up for an adventure, this one’s for you. This is a good opportunity to explore out into the wild and discover the beauty of nature. There’s so many things you can do wherever that desired trail leads you to. It’s a nice way to clear your mind, exercise, and enjoy the nice weather.

Gardening

This is a fun and mindful way to embrace the beauty of nature and growth. It’s a good way to get a head start and grow flowers, fruits, and vegetables. This is one thing that always gets me in the spirit whenever spring rolls around. It’s also a fun hobby to explore with unique methods in all kinds of plants.

Ride a Bike

A simple and refreshing way to explore the outdoors! Riding a bike is a nice way to cool off and enjoy the scenery. This is another way to explore places to get your body moving. A quiet street is a good place to go biking since it won’t be busy on the roads. This is the perfect balance of relaxation and adventure.

Journaling

Sometimes it’s okay to sit down and release your thoughts. It can be fun to journal outside in a more calming atmosphere. I recommend carrying a small notepad with you to clear your mind and find an appealing view to sit by. You can even enhance the writing by observing the nature around you. This is a great way to get inspiration for writing prompts and reflect on your feelings.

Take Photos

Calling all photographers: it’s time to bring your camera outside! What better way to explore the beauty of nature and flowers than to take professional photos. I’m someone who loves photography and the spring season gives me the perfect opportunity to get all kinds of cool shots of flowers. This is also a great way to begin photography if you’re new to it.

Make Art

If you’re feeling artsy, you should definitely use your creativity skills to your advantage in the outdoors. Some ideas could include painting rocks, making photo journals, tie dye shirts, sidewalk chalk, birdhouses, and more! I like to keep supplies organized and find a little table outside, where I can let my creativity spill. You can always take a piece of nature and turn it into art.

There are all kinds of things you can do to make the spring season memorable, whether it’s by yourself or with a group of friends. Any one of these activities can help reduce stress and ease your mind through the peaceful outdoors. Sit back, relax, and have some fun under the sun!