The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

If you are like me and want to watch a mellow horror movie, I highly recommend the Fear Street Trilogy. Not only does it have an amazing storyline, it also has a variety of well-known actors. These actors consist of Sadie Sink and Maya Hawk known for their roles in Netflix’s “Stranger Things”. As well as, Kiana Madeira is known for her role in “Trinkets”, and the “After” movie series.

The Fear Street Trilogy keeps you hooked throughout all three movies, while making you attached to the characters, and has one plot twist after another. The movies go through a series of tragic events while a group of teenagers races to break the curse of “Sarah Fier”. This curse makes the person affected into a completely different person against their will. It goes to lengths such as killing your closest friends. The first movie, “Fear Street Part One: 1994” takes place in the hometown of the main characters, “Shadyside” and “Sunnyvale”. Between racing to find a cure for their friend who has been affected and putting together the pieces of how the curse came about, the movie hooks you into the trilogy and sets up the story for the two other movies.

The second movie, “Fear Street Part Two: 1978” takes place in a summer camp where one of the beloved counselors is affected. Just like the first movie, the teenagers scramble to find out what is wrong with their friends and try to put a stop to it. Lastly, the final movie, “Fear Street Part Three: 1666”, takes place hundreds of years before the first two movies. In my opinion, this movie is the saddest of the trilogy. In the final 30 minutes, all of the puzzle pieces come together, and you find out what the curse was and why it has been affecting these individuals over the past hundreds of years.

Overall, these movies made me fall back in love with finding different types of movies and becoming hooked on them. I would strongly recommend watching these films.