Fall Essentials Everyone Should have in their Closet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall comes with a whole new set of aesthetics. Classes have started, so people are opting to dress more casually and comfortably to class, but due to the change in weather, it’s all-important that people keep warm. I have put together my list of basic fall essentials that have made my life easier while still looking cute and comfy.

Tops

I love a basic oversized sweater during fall. It’s super easy to put on with leggings or jeans to look both put together while also being warm.

I have always made sure to have a few basic long-sleeve shirts in my closet. I love them because they can go either way; I dress them up with jeans or down with sweatpants.

Bottoms

Everyone owns these, and there’s a reason for it. Black leggings are the most basic necessary piece of anyone’s closet. They are easy to dress up in a sweater or down with a hoodie.

My all-time favorite jeans are a light wash pair from Pacsun without rips. They are still cute while keeping you decently warm. They are the perfect fall staple for any girl.

Shoes

Personally, I prefer the Ugg minis over the ultra minis. They keep my ankles warm while also being cute with either leggings or jeans pulled over them.

My favorite fashion sneaker for fall is the Nike Court Legacy. The hit of brown adds a feeling of fall. They are so comfortable as well as being cute.