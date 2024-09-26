The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again! As we continue the fall semester’s work and maintain different involvements on campus, it can sometimes get difficult to take time for ourselves. So take this as a sign! Get comfy on the couch, grab a warm drink, and read about a few fall essentials you’ll need for this upcoming season.

Clothes

Basic Jeans

Jeans are a staple for any season, but especially for the cooler months when you need something to keep you warm and stylish when going to-and-from class!

Slippers

Pair some low boots or slippers with pants of your choice, and you already have a classic fall outfit on the way.

Puffer Coat

It’s not cold enough yet that you’ll need a full winter jacket, but a puffer coat or something similar will be helpful as the cooler days approach.

Sweaters

There is nothing like a sweater to keep you cozy and warm! The basics never fail.

Everyday Sneakers

Even though the fall months bring cooler weather, sometimes the warmer weather from summer can linger. Sneakers are the perfect option for when you want a nice break from the fuzzy boots or slippers.

Other Essentials

Fall Scents