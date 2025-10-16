Exploring NYC like Blair Waldorf

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the heart of NYC, lies the legacy of a drama queen everyone knows: Gossip Girl. For 5 years, this teen drama television series gave the world a rich perspective on the Upper East Side. Dreaming of exploring the city that never sleeps? Let me be your guide to follow Serena and Blair’s footsteps.

Every Gossip Girl lover knows the lore behind Chuck’s famous hotel. So of course, we’ll start at the Empire Hotel. Located at 44 West 63rd Street, stands the real Empire. The best part: arriving at this destination, you feel like you’re actually in the show. The hotel is situated in a gorgeous area and is only a block away from Lincoln Center.

While near Lincoln Center, the next stop will be at the New York City Ballet. Season 4 Episode 8, Juliet Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, is the unforgettable moment when our favorite characters take down Juliet. In this episode, Serena and Blair are also trying to get over their troubles with men, and Dan realizes that he is still in love with Serena. These moments are significant because their big takedown occurs at the NYC Ballet Gala. The Ballet is one of the many performing arts buildings in Lincoln Center.

The next Hotel on the list includes the New York Palace Hotel. This hotel is the iconic Van der Woodsen territory. As the show opens, Gossip Girl fans learn that the Van der Woodsens live in the hotel while Lily VDW takes on her first of many home renovations. Another recurring location appearance is the “Met Steps.” These steps become the high school indicator of hierarchy at Constance. These steps are located at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, or “The Met.”

Shifting from the high school to the college environment, Columbia becomes a key landmark on the show. After Nate decides he will attend Columbia University, the college campus is shown a handful of times. Also featured is the ‘Hamilton House,’ where Serena and Blair fight for inclusion in the secret society.

A NYC trip is not complete without a visit to Central Park. Central Park is featured many times on the show, however the show concludes with Chuck and Blair’s wedding at the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park. Some other locations inside central park include the Bow Bridge, the south pond where Blair feeds the ducks, and the conservatory water. The Wollman rink, also located in central park, is where Roman and Blair’s father take her skating in the winter. The Central Park Mall, despite its name, is not a shopping plaza. Instead it is a pathway lined with trees and scenery that you can often find couples like Serena and Dan taking a stroll.

The last stop on the ultimate Gossip Girl NYC trip is the Grand Central Terminal. This is where Serena makes her dramatic entrance to the show. The historic bar located in Grand Central is also used for multiple scenes between Serena and Nate. Other featured episodes include O Brother, Where Bart Thou? and Last Tango, Then Paris.

On your next trip to NYC, make sure you hit up these famous Gossip Girl spots to be sure you get the Upper East Side experience inspired by the queen herself, Blair Waldorf.

You know you love me,

XOXO Gossip Girl