Easy Wellness Habits for Student-Athletes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

The end of the semester is a busy season for everyone on a college campus. Student-athletes especially can struggle to take care of themselves in the midst of hard practices, challenging coursework, extracurriculars, and a social life. Still, being able to maintain these areas of life successfully and with energy requires us to find little ways to recharge our batteries throughout the day. With a focus on mental, physical, and emotional health, as well as a healthy work-life balance, here are a few ways that a collegiate student-athlete could recuperate in order to effectively pour energy into these other areas of life.

Mental Health

Gratitude: Something I try to do often is think of ten things I’m grateful for each day. I like to write them down somehow- whether it is in a journal, in my notes app, or on a sticky note. Being able to reflect on a day and distinguish what you’re thankful for is a powerful way to remind yourself of what you already have in front of you.

Just breathe: For me, sometimes all it takes is a couple minutes of listening to my favorite songs and some deep breaths to redshift my mindset when I’m overwhelmed. This is a great way to reset yourself and take a pause.

Screen Detox: Taking a chunk of time before bed to put away all devices and do something more calming is beneficial for the brain and for sleep quality. I like to read before bed when I can, and it helps me wind down more effectively than scrolling usually does.

Physical Health

Stretching/Yoga: Student-athletes often carry soreness or tightness in their muscles and joints, which would benefit from gentle (but probably more frequent) stretching. Whether it is a quick neck stretch side-to-side or a routine that is more extensive, anything in this realm would help allow athletes to keep their bodies more prepared for workouts.

Steady hydration: Hydration is something that can sometimes be overlooked throughout the day. Keeping a steady intake of water helps to keep the body functioning better so that we can put our all into practices or competitions.

Packing snacks: Between different commitments, it is important to keep fueling yourself with healthy food. This can be something as simple as a granola bar or trail mix, or even a full meal prep if that is something more necessary for your own schedule.

Emotional Health

Journaling: Letting thoughts flow from pen to paper can be therapeutic for a lot of people, and it allows the opportunity for a brain-dump after a long day. Some form of gratitude is a great thing to add to this, too!

Taking Breaks: Sometimes we just need to do nothing. Knowing when to hit pause is a skill that is necessary for personal wellness, as well as the maintenance of several commitments or relationships!

OYO Activities: Do things on your own! Being a part of a tight-knit community is a great thing, but finding ways to be an individual is arguably just as important. Go on a coffee date or walk with yourself.

Work-Life Balance