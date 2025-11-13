Did Starbucks Mess Up with the Release of the Bear Cup?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starbucks announced one of its new additions to its Christmas lineup. A 20-oz, glass bear-shaped cup wearing a Starbucks green hat, which retails for around $30. The Starbucks PR team went above and beyond hyping up this new, adorable cup. The release date of this cup was Thursday, November 6, 2025, with people lining up at their local Starbucks at 4a.m, just to get this cup. Where did Starbucks mess up with this release?

According to many Starbucks workers online, many stores only received 1-8 cups at MOST, and most averaged 2-3. This has disrupted the internet, with people saying how much Starbucks promoted it; they should have released more. Many customers even reported their store not having any because of the workers purchasing up to 3 before opening, and saying they have none left. This is completely unfair to those who stayed out and camped like Black Friday shopping.

Resellers are mostly the people who were able to buy this bear-shaped cup and are reselling it for hundreds of dollars. TikTokers have already emailed corporate asking to put a limit on those who purchase them, and reporting those workers who purchased them all before working their shift. I think this could have been avoided, just by Starbucks fully preparing and sending a lot of these cups, with how much attraction the cup has gotten over the past few days.