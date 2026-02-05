Cozy Romance Books to Read During the Month of Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we move into the year, February has quickly approached us. A month filled with love, kindness, and chocolate. February is the perfect time of year to watch a cozy romantic movie or show, or even read a book. Reading is such an enjoyable hobby I do in my free time. With romance being one of the most popular genres of reading, there are so many different books about love out there. The various sub genres include romantic comedy, paranormal romance, young adult romance, and even more! The perfect romance books to read in the month of February are those that are cheerful, warm, and have a happy ending. Here are my recommendations of the best comfy romance books:

Better Than The Movies by Lynn Painter

Starting off strong, Better Than The Movies by Lynn Painter I will always recommend. This is one of my favorite books of all time and a very popular romance read. It follows hopeless romantic Liz Buxbaum and her “annoying” neighbor, Wes Bennett. Liz wants to go to prom with her old crush, Michael and asks Wes to help her because he is friends with Michael. As time passes, Liz realizes that she could be falling for Wes instead. This book has an enemies-to-lovers trope and is a classic rom-com. If you like those kinds of romance novels with fake dating as well, this is the right choice for you.

Picking Daisies on Sundays by Liana Cincotti

This next warm novel is a young adult romantic comedy that follows college student,

Daisy Maria, who goes along with a fake relationship with her childhood best friend, Levi. He is also Daisy’s first love. They rekindle their relationship and feelings after a four-year misunderstanding. This is a slow-burning romance that can compare to rom-com movies. I like to take a moment to acknowledge the cover of the book; it’s a cute pink aesthetic cover that illuminates the book well. This is the perfect read for people who love fake dating, slow-burning, and fluffy romance.

The Summer of Broken Rules by K. L. Walther

The next book I recommend is, The Summer of Broken Rules by K. L. Walker. This is a contemporary young-adult romance novel about Meredith Fox. The story takes place in Martha’s Vineyard. Meredith goes there for her cousin’s wedding and this is the first summer since her sister’s death. She takes part in her family’s yearly “assassin” game to honor her sister, however, her plans get complicated when she meets a cute groomsman and forms an alliance with him. The two get to know each other as the week goes by and Meredith may realize his feelings for him. If you like the summer, first love romance, and Taylor Swift this is your pick.

The Do-Over by Lynn Painter

Another Lynn Painter book I will suggest and is perfect for this time of year is, The Do-Over. Continuing with the young adult romantic comedy theme, the plot is centered around Emilie Hornby. Emilie gets stuck in a time loop where she keeps repeating Valentine’s Day over and over again. She relives this disastrous day where she uncovers her boyfriend, Josh cheating on her. It isn’t until she meets Nick, who helps her out and makes her life better. Does Emilie get stuck out of this time loop? Does she end up dating Nick? That is for you to find out if this book sounds enticing.

The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston

My final recommendation is a very popular book at the moment from “BookTok”. The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston. This is a magical ghost story romance novel focused on a book publicist, Clementine. She falls for a man named Iwan who lives seven years in the past. This creates a time-elapsed love story that looks at the different themes of finding love, grief, and healing. This book includes a lot of emotional depth and a personal tragedy. This novel is an excellent option for readers who love romantic fantasy ghost stories and emotional maturity.

These book recommendations are all centered around romance. Every author listed has their own unique way of incorporating love into each novel. These reads are exceptional choices as we head into the month of love. Whether it’s romantic comedy, young adult romance, fantasy romance, fake dating, or enemies-to-lovers, there should be a pick for every person coming across this list.