Closet Essentials For College Girls

Having clothes you can wear for multiple occasions is essential for college students, but finding those clothes is so much harder than it sounds; to make it easier, here’s some inspo!

Clothes

Brandy Melville Priscilla Pants

These pants are a must! They are perfect to wear with a tank top, t-shirt, sweatshirt, or sweater.

They can also be dressed up or down.

Abercrombie Essentials Hoodie

Probably the most comfortable hoodie you will ever put on. Style it with jeans, leggings, or sweatpants. It’s so versatile, and there are so many colors and prints to choose from.

Lululemon Align Leggings

The perfect bottoms, so buttery and soft. And there are so many colors to choose from. These leggings can be worn with a cute sweater or a sweatshirt. Perfect for busy days, going from class to the gym or just rotting in bed.

Garage Tank Top

The most comfortable top. Perfect to layer with a cardigan, under a zip-up, or by itself with a bralette underneath. Perfect for lounging around or a busy day.

Aerie sweatpants

The most comfortable sweats, perfect for a busy day of classes or just lounging in bed. They can be paired with a sweatshirt on breezy days or with a cute top during the warmer months.

Shoes

UGG Slippers

Perfect for the days you may be running late, they slip on easily. There is a color for everyone and different styles like slip-on or ones with more coverage.

Birkenstock Boston Clogs

Perfect to slip on, dress them up, or wear them to class with sweats. Perfect for fall days or cold winter mornings with cozy socks.

Oncloud Sneakers

The perfect workout sneakers! Great for on-campus workout classes, walking to your classes and around campus, and anywhere from the CVS to the Starbucks off campus!

Adidas Campus Sambas or Gazelle Sneakers

The perfect “nice” sneakers. So many styles and colors. Wear them with jeans, a casual dress, or even leggings and sweats.