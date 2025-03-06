Celebrating Women’s History: My Favorite Songs ft. Female Artists

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.

Each year, Women’s History Month presents the opportunity to reflect on and appreciate the contributions that women have made to the many workings of our society. Through a medium of musical self-expression, women have been able to impact others through their lyrical authenticity and creation of unique rhythms and rhymes. Decades of unique female singers and songwriters have helped pave the way for newer artists while still presenting individual sounds, leaving a trail of inspiration for those who hope to pursue their same dreams, and just as much for everyday listeners who simply enjoy their music.

Musical expressions have the power to evoke emotion, bring us together, and transform even the most mundane aspects of our lives. To celebrate female artists and their influence on this key medium for expressivity, here are some of my current favorite songs with female vocals and instrumentals. This list could practically be infinite; still, I hope you can find inspiration from my list to create your own, or just revel in the songs that mean the most to you. Happy Women’s History month!