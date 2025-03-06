Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Celebrating Women’s History: My Favorite Songs ft. Female Artists

Each year, Women’s History Month presents the opportunity to reflect on and appreciate the contributions that women have made to the many workings of our society. Through a medium of musical self-expression, women have been able to impact others through their lyrical authenticity and creation of unique rhythms and rhymes. Decades of unique female singers and songwriters have helped pave the way for newer artists while still presenting individual sounds, leaving a trail of inspiration for those who hope to pursue their same dreams, and just as much for everyday listeners who simply enjoy their music. 

Musical expressions have the power to evoke emotion, bring us together, and transform even the most mundane aspects of our lives. To celebrate female artists and their influence on this key medium for expressivity, here are some of my current favorite songs with female vocals and instrumentals. This list could practically be infinite; still, I hope you can find inspiration from my list to create your own, or just revel in the songs that mean the most to you. Happy Women’s History month! 

  1. Moving Out – Kacey Musgraves 
  2. No California – Ilsey 
  3. Headlock – Imogen Heap
  4. I’m Like A Bird – Nelly Furtado
  5. Haunt Me – Yana
  6. Spring Into Summer – Lizzy McAlpine 
  7. Love – The Something Specials, Taylor Olin
  8. Linger – The Cranberries
  9. Gypsy – Fleetwood Mac 
  10. Thrown Down – Fleetwood Mac 
  11. Here’s Where The Story Ends – The Sundays 
  12. I Know You – Faye Webster
  13. Take a Bite – beabadoobee
  14. The Hardest Part – Olivia Dean ft. Leon Bridges 
  15. So Sick of Dreaming – Maggie Rogers
  16. 02:00 AM – Sarah Crean 
  17. Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney
  18. eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande 
  19. Fade Into You – Mazzy Star
  20. Delta Dawn – Tanya Tucker
  21. In Dreams – Sierra Ferrell 
  22. Soak Up The Sun – Sheryl Crow
  23. Heart of the Woods – Kacey Musgraves 
  24. Real Love Baby – The Heavy Heavy 
  25. Sunny Came Home – Shawn Colvin 
  26. Stay – The Aces
  27. Spooky – Dusty Springfield 
  28. All My Dreams – The Heavy Heavy 
  29. To Love – Suki Waterhouse
  30. Hypotheticals – Lake Street Dive 
  31. Thank You – Bonnie Raitt
  32. Keep Those Teardrops from Falling – Natalie Bergman
  33. Goodnight and Go – Imogen Heap
  34. Lauren – Men I Trust
  35. Suddenly I See – KT Tunstall 
  36. Tears Dry On Their Own – Amy Winehouse 
  37. To the Mountains – Lizzy McAlpine
  38. End Now I See You – Kaiyko
  39. A Sunday Kind Of Love – Etta James
  40. august – Taylor Swift 
  41. Sunny – Boney M.
  42. Baby I’m Yours – Cass Elliot
  43. Duvet – bôa
  44. Margaret – Lana Del Rey, Bleachers 
  45. You and Me – The Cranberries
