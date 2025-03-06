Celebrating Women’s History: My Favorite Songs ft. Female Artists

Each year, Women’s History Month presents the opportunity to reflect on and appreciate the contributions that women have made to the many workings of our society. Through a medium of musical self-expression, women have been able to impact others through their lyrical authenticity and creation of unique rhythms and rhymes. Decades of unique female singers and songwriters have helped pave the way for newer artists while still presenting individual sounds, leaving a trail of inspiration for those who hope to pursue their same dreams, and just as much for everyday listeners who simply enjoy their music.
Musical expressions have the power to evoke emotion, bring us together, and transform even the most mundane aspects of our lives. To celebrate female artists and their influence on this key medium for expressivity, here are some of my current favorite songs with female vocals and instrumentals. This list could practically be infinite; still, I hope you can find inspiration from my list to create your own, or just revel in the songs that mean the most to you. Happy Women’s History month!
- Moving Out – Kacey Musgraves
- No California – Ilsey
- Headlock – Imogen Heap
- I’m Like A Bird – Nelly Furtado
- Haunt Me – Yana
- Spring Into Summer – Lizzy McAlpine
- Love – The Something Specials, Taylor Olin
- Linger – The Cranberries
- Gypsy – Fleetwood Mac
- Thrown Down – Fleetwood Mac
- Here’s Where The Story Ends – The Sundays
- I Know You – Faye Webster
- Take a Bite – beabadoobee
- The Hardest Part – Olivia Dean ft. Leon Bridges
- So Sick of Dreaming – Maggie Rogers
- 02:00 AM – Sarah Crean
- Tennessee Orange – Megan Moroney
- eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
- Fade Into You – Mazzy Star
- Delta Dawn – Tanya Tucker
- In Dreams – Sierra Ferrell
- Soak Up The Sun – Sheryl Crow
- Heart of the Woods – Kacey Musgraves
- Real Love Baby – The Heavy Heavy
- Sunny Came Home – Shawn Colvin
- Stay – The Aces
- Spooky – Dusty Springfield
- All My Dreams – The Heavy Heavy
- To Love – Suki Waterhouse
- Hypotheticals – Lake Street Dive
- Thank You – Bonnie Raitt
- Keep Those Teardrops from Falling – Natalie Bergman
- Goodnight and Go – Imogen Heap
- Lauren – Men I Trust
- Suddenly I See – KT Tunstall
- Tears Dry On Their Own – Amy Winehouse
- To the Mountains – Lizzy McAlpine
- End Now I See You – Kaiyko
- A Sunday Kind Of Love – Etta James
- august – Taylor Swift
- Sunny – Boney M.
- Baby I’m Yours – Cass Elliot
- Duvet – bôa
- Margaret – Lana Del Rey, Bleachers
- You and Me – The Cranberries