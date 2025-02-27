The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter.
With the winter season comes new fashion and lifestyle favorites that help to keep us warm and comfortable in the cold months. Check out a few of these Amazon favorites and treat yourself or someone you love to a gift that is stylish, practical, or just unique!
- The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape– Waking up with a dry throat in the winter is the worst! This mouth tape helps encourage nasal breathing, improves sleep quality, and keeps you feeling refreshed for those early morning classes.
- Automet Oversized Hoodie– Cozy, stylish, and perfect for layering, this hoodie is ideal for throwing on before a lecture or snuggling up in the library for a study session.
- Summer Fridays Lip Tint in Cherry– Chapped lips are a given in the colder months, but this hydrating lip tint keeps them soft while adding the perfect hint of color for a fresh, effortless look.
- L’Occitane Hand Cream– Dry winter air can be brutal on your hands, especially with constant handwashing. This rich, nourishing hand cream keeps your skin soft and smooth all season long.
- Loop Ear Plugs– Whether you’re trying to focus in a noisy dorm or get some uninterrupted sleep, these earplugs help block out distractions while still allowing you to hear important sounds.
- Grey Cardigan– A versatile layering piece that pairs well with any outfit, keeping you warm without the bulk. It’s perfect for class, coffee runs, or just lounging in your dorm.
- Collagen Face Mask– Winter weather can leave your skin dull and dry, but a collagen-infused mask brings hydration and glow back to your face, making it a self-care essential.
- Touchland Hand Sanitizer Mist – With flu season in full swing, this chic and moisturizing sanitizer keeps your hands germ-free without the sticky residue, making it a must-have in your bag.
- Owala Bottle – Water bottles are a must for any time of year, and Owala bottles have taken the forefront as a popular option. With their fun color schemes and effective insulation, they are the perfect way to stay hydrated all day.
- EOS Body Lotion– The winter months bring dry skin along with the colder weather. EOS lotion is moisturizing, hydrating, and comes in a variety of cozy yet refreshing scents.
- The Ordinary Glycolic Acid Toner – For brighter, healthier looking skin, glycolic acid is a great option. It is one of the most widely-used alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) that helps to exfoliate, hydrate, and even the appearance of the skin.
- Jean Jacket – To elevate a simple outfit, a classic jean jacket can do just the trick by adding a casual denim layer.
- Air Purifier– Air purifiers are a great way to filter the air in a dorm during the winter when people might be getting sick. Amazon has great options for compact and effective purifier options.
- Slippers– Whether you’re in your dorm or just looking for a way to stay warm, slippers are a great way to get cozy!
- Puffer Jacket– Need a cute layering piece to keep you warm? Puffer jackets are perfect for casual wear and protect you from the elements.
- Rare Beauty Blush– A great way to add a pop of color to your makeup look is with the Rare Beauty Blush that is lightweight, long-lasting, and hydrating for the skin.
- Matching Hoodie and Sweats Set– Sweat sets are a staple for this time of year, and wearing matching pieces can enhance the overall look by being both stylish and comfortable.
- Tree Hut Sugar Scrub– Sugar scrubs help exfoliate and brighten the skin, leaving you with a smooth post-shower feel. Try Tree Hut scrubs– they will leave you feeling and smelling fresh.
- Digital Camera– Capturing memories has never been easier than with a camera, and digital camera options are on the rise again as they capture the moment with a nostalgic feel.
- Amika Soul Food Hair Mask– Taking care of your hair is a must, and keeping it hydrated can oftentimes be difficult when it comes to harsh weather. The Amika Soul Food mask has nourishing ingredients that will leave your hair strengthened, shiny, and smooth regardless of the cold conditions.