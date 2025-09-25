All Too Well Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we come to the end of the summer season, we must bid farewell to the basic tank-top and jean shorts outfit combo and welcome fluffy sweaters, baggy jeans, and leather jackets. Fall is by far the best season for fashion. The colder weather allows us to wear a variety of cute outfits. This is what I think is in style for the 2025 fall season and what you should consider adding to your wardrobe:

Oversized Sweaters

Sweaters have always been worn during the fall. However, I’m talking about the sweaters you see on a Pinterest board. The baggy, patterned, cozy sweaters with dark colors such as red, brown, and orange. These are the sweaters that you see paired with a comfy pair of baggy jeans or worn for an aesthetic day of apple picking. They are perfect for the breezy and cool weather, and they can be worn on a daily basis. These types of sweaters embody fall fashion, and every single girl should have at least one of these in her closet.

UGG Boots

Throughout the past couple of years, UGGs have been an essential part of the current style. Their popularity has skyrocketed as one of the hottest Christmas gifts for teenage girls and young adults. Their slippers, especially the Tasmans, have been a bestseller. This fall, UGG Boots are a great pair for all autumn attire. Their boots come in multiple styles and colors, providing a selection for everyone. Their wide selection includes boots with fuzz around the top to provide a little extra warmth this fall season. UGG Boots can be a better option for an outfit compared to your day-to-day sneakers.

Leather Jackets

This year’s fall outfits should be cute and classy, but there is nothing wrong with a bold fashion choice every once in a while. Leather jackets look great with a pair of ripped jeans and a wool sweater. Once the weather starts to drop to the 40s in mid-October and early November, leather jackets can be worn for warmth and style. Leather jackets do not only come in black, they come in many shades of brown as well. And with fall just around the corner, a brown leather jacket is the right decision any day.

Baggy Jeans

Nothing screams fall like wearing your favorite pair of jeans on an October day. Jeans come in many different styles, but the style that perfectly suits fall 2025 are baggy ones. Baggy jeans have come back into popular culture within the past few years and can go with any top of your choice, but they look best with any tight top or sweater. These are a must-have for fall this year due to the versatility of outfits you can wear them with.

I hope these fashion choices help guide you through picking what to wear on a fall day. Some of these choices have already been worn a lot during previous fall seasons, but they are what I think are essential for a fall 2025 outfit. They are fabulous to wear for when you have your pumpkin chai every morning or when you go to a pumpkin patch.