All About Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department

This week has been built with the anticipation of the release of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department. With the album coming with many surprises such as it being a double-release album of 15 more songs, we finally get all the tea on what really happened between Joe and Taylor. This album follows what could be suspected to be their breakup and what it all really meant to Taylor. Many Swifties have used the Joe and Taylor breakup as the main meaning behind this album which can be seen as true.

We can see through the songs it is just Taylor’s pure and raw emotion of all the pain she went through in her 7-year relationship. It explores the 5 stages of grief with many of the songs having some messages of denial, bargaining, anger, depression, and even acceptance. It also explores just how blind you can be with love. An example of this are the songs “I Can Fix Him (no really I can)”, “But Daddy I Love Him” and “Guilty as Sin.” These songs explore just how blinded love can make you and how you will accept anything because of it. Through all this darkness Taylor is still able to bring the light out in this album.

With the order of the songs, we see how she holds people accountable and shares just exactly what she thinks about these people. “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me” captures the beauty of how you should definitely not mess with Taylor. It’s through her mesmerizing lyrical style that Taylor is able to reach her audience and show her vulnerability.

The Tortured Poets Department is for the people who have been tangled in the mess of love and have been led to heartbreak. Taylor Swift reaches this audience and allows people to sing their hearts out in agreement with the lyrics. This new album opens a new world for Taylor Swift and her Swifties as we explore and navigate life and love with her.