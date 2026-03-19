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assorted beauty products on white and brown wooden drawer cabinet
assorted beauty products on white and brown wooden drawer cabinet
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Merrimack | Style > Beauty

Acne Safe Makeup and Prep

Maryanne Pease Student Contributor, Merrimack College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone with very acne-prone skin and who struggles to find good products, here are some acne-safe options for those who do too!

Acne Safe Skincare:

Skincare is one of the most important things that need to be formulated without pore-clogging ingredients, like cocoa butter, coconut oil, and heavy silicones. 

Face Reality Skincare is one of the most reliable and best brands for acne-safe products. All of their products are non-comedogenic. The brand designs these products to be hydrating and not cause inflammation on the skin. The brand has everything you need in a routine: toners, serums, moisturizer, sunscreen, sprays, and more. 

Acne Safe Makeup:

With so many acne-safe makeup products, here are a few tried-and-true bases, blushes, and bronzers. 

Blushes:

-Rare Beauty Liquid Blush

-Haus Labs stick blush 

-Saie Dew Liquid Blush

-Maybelline Fit Me Blush

-Maybelline Sunkisser multi-use blush 

Foundations/Tinted Moisturizers:

-Armani Beauty Luminois Silk Foundations

-Saie Serum Foundation 

-Saie slip tint

-Makeup Forever HD Skin longwear foundation

-Maybeliine Superstay Foundation

-Maybelline Supertsar 24 Hour skint tint + vitamin C

Bronzers:

-Armani Beauty Bronzer Powder

-Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Contour

-Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick

-YSL Sunkissed Glow Bronzer

-Clinique Chubby Stick

-IT Cosmetics

-Physicians Formula Butter bronzer in liquid form

Although these are all “acne-safe,” you should still check all the ingredients and know what works and does not with your skin. Some formulas change and differ, so I highly recommend reading and adding the ingredients to a pore clogger checker. 

If you are extremely clog-prone and acne-prone, always do a patch test on your chest, elbow, and other areas. 

Maryanne Pease

Merrimack '27

My major is Computer Science ❤️