This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In March 2007, author Cassandra Clare released her first book, City of Bones: A low fantasy world based on the idea that “all the stories are true.” This small book became a huge hit, and 19 years later she has released 21 more books within this world. The most recent, The Last King of Faerie, came out on November 3rd, 2026. As someone who has read all of the books, the one issue I found with them is when to read each book. There is, in fact, a certain order you have to follow to understand the depth of these books and to not be spoiled by future books. I have curated a perfect order for those who want to take a journey into one of the best YA book series out there. So if you want to get into this world of warlock magic, teenage love, and witty banter, please follow the order of these books.

City of Bones City of Ashes City of Glass Red Scrolls of Magic Clockwork Angel Clockwork Prince Clockwork Princess City of Angels City of Lost Souls City of Heavenly Fire The Bane Chronicles Tales from the Shadowhunter Academy The Lost Book of the White Lady Midnight Lord of Shadows Queen of Air and Darkness Ghosts of the Shadow Market Chain of Gold Chain of Iron Chain of Thorns Better in Black The Last King of Faerie

Please do note that there are three books that have yet to be released. They would go in order of their release dates on this list. If you do decide to read these books, you will not be disappointed! These books do vary in length and quality, so beware. However, if you want your life to be changed, please take a good look at these books and give them a chance!