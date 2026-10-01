A Gilmore Girls Guide to Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are a few staple things that come to mind whenever we think of autumn: pumpkin spice lattes, cinnamon rolls, ombre amber leaves, cable-knit sweaters, and Taylor Swift’s “Red” album. There is one thing, however, that is above all of these for me when the sun is scorching in July, and I can’t wait for the cool breeze of September. I could not have fall, or even think of fall, without the classic cozy comfort show that is Gilmore Girls.

Since it is finally getting colder and October is coming up quickly, it is time to get in the autumn mindset. This is your guide on how to have the ultimate Gilmore Girls-coded fall now that the leaves have started to change and the air has begun to feel crisper because, as the Gilmore Girls would say, it’s not just a show and it’s not just a season. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a religion.

Coffee, Coffee, Coffee!

There is not a moment on the show where Lorelai Gilmore does not have a coffee cup in hand. She is always drinking coffee, always talking about coffee, and always bugging Luke to refill her cup. This makes coffee an essential part of having a Gilmore Girls autumn. Make any kind of coffee at home, in your dorm room, or visit cute, local cafes. Almost as if you were frequenting Luke’s diner! Lots of bonus points if it’s pumpkin spice!

Books and More Books

Another thing you cannot watch a scene without seeing is a book. Rory Gilmore is the ultimate bookworm, the bookshop’s best customer. So pick up a novel and take it with you everywhere! Visit libraries, read outside, and collect stacks of books like they’re infinity stones. If you really want to read like Rory, “The Bell Jar,” “Anna Karenina,” and “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” are some of the top novels she has been seen reading!

Cable-knit Sweaters and Scarves

The outfits in Gilmore Girls are iconic, and positively perfect for fall. A cable-knit sweater paired with a scarf is the go-to, especially if the scarf adds a pop of color and does not fully match the rest of the look. Knee-high socks, boots, skirts, and jeans can be added to complete the outfit. Now you’re looking like a Gilmore Girl!

Movie Nights

Lorelai and Rory are always having movie nights, and they’re not just your casual ‘throw something on and half pay attention’ type of deal. Pick two or three movies and curl up on the couch. Grab bowls and bowls of snacks: Pop-Tarts, popcorn, chocolate bars, marshmallows, and takeout pizza. Get blankets and pillows and mood lighting. Invite your friends. Make it a whole thing. If you really want to copy Gilmore Girls, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Autumn in New York,” and “Sixteen Candles” are some of the movies mentioned in the show as some of their favorite films, among countless others. Happy watching!

Small-town Festivals and/or Scenic Walks

The small-town charm of Stars Hollow is what makes Gilmore Girls the cozy comfort show that it is. The fictional town is always having some kind of festival or gathering, and the walkability of the place through the changing leaves allows for even more time in the crisp fall air and a classic autumn setting. Small towns in real life often have fun fall-themed fairs and events that both locals and tourists can go to. Other towns are even known for their striking autumn foliage if you just want to walk around. Some options include Salem, MA, New Milford, CT, and Stowe in Vermont. You can find more near you or take a road trip to another New England state!

I hope you enjoy living like a Gilmore Girl! Happy fall :)