A College Girl’s Guide to Networking

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Merrimack chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you hear the word “networking,” the first things that may come to mind are the college fairs, business cards, and forced small talk. It can be scary when you’re entering the real world. You may enter a career event and go on your phone to avoid the awkwardness. Networking is just meeting people and building relationships with people in your designated career path. Some people may love meeting people, while others may hate it. So why should we care about networking?

Networking can lead you to many opportunities, including internships, jobs, advice, and connections. This allows you to learn more about the field you want to go into and what your major has to offer. You don’t need to be a business major to understand how networking works. You can gain knowledge by talking to mentors, professors, alumni, and even your classmates. The site LinkedIn is a great source to make all kinds of connections online and see what’s out there. There may be posts and listings for certain positions you may be interested in, as well as someone’s educational background and career journey.

Typically, college campuses offer career fairs, career panels, alumni events, professional development days, guest speakers, and much more. They’re even included in student organizations and events to promote the field of study. These events are open to any student, and it’s a great way to get experience on campus and learn about different opportunities. Career fairs are the most notable events that allow networking to happen. You can talk and ask questions with someone who has prior knowledge of the job you’re interested in.

Here’s how to approach someone during a networking event. You present yourself in a professional manner and with a warm smile. You walk up to a person and start with a question that could include:

“I’m interested in this position; can you tell me how you got to that?”

“What advice do you have for figuring out plans after college?

“What does a typical day look like for you?”

“What inspired you to apply for this position?”

The conversation can feel more natural as you’re getting to know a person and sparking curiosity. By having the advice and resources, this can inspire you to continue going after the next chapter of your life and taking baby steps.

One thing to note is that you shouldn’t just sell yourself. Don’t just ask for a job, pretend to be interested, or only talk about yourself. The point is to learn more about your desired job position from someone who is in that field. Take advantage of the connections you gain from the networking event and follow up with them.

While networking can seem intimidating, it is a great experience to meet new people and build stronger connections. If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s not about what you know; it’s about who you know. There are so many people you can meet in college and network with based on career plans. You should get experience, whether it’s through leadership roles, internships, jobs, or volunteer opportunities, to make you stand out. It takes time to figure out what you are set to do in life, but it eventually works out in the end when you set your mind to it.