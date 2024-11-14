The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some days, I’m not feeling the dining hall. So, I have a couple of easy dorm meals and snacks I can count on to occasionally serve as healthy alternatives. Having some key ingredients in your fridge or storage can prove to be helpful on days with a busy schedule or nights when you just want to stay in. Here are some of my favorite low-effort meals and snack staples, and I hope you enjoy them!

Classic Oatmeal

Getting into the colder months, oatmeal is something I always have around. I usually stick to regular oatmeal packets just for convenience in my dorm. Still, I like to add toppings like nut butter or fruit so it’s more flavorful!

Yogurt Bowls

Recently, I have enjoyed making yogurt bowls, which are relatively similar to oatmeal in that they have endless options for toppings. In my dorm, I keep a stash of granola, chia seeds, raisins, and nuts that I will often add to my bowls. Doing this adds more flavor, but even more so, it makes the meal filling and nutritious!

Hummus and Veggies

With dining on campus, sometimes it is difficult to feel you are getting the fruit and vegetable intake you need each day. That’s why I love an easy snack like this that is enjoyable and beneficial to my health. It can be difficult to keep produce in the dorm, but I can usually count on some baby carrots, peppers, or cucumbers to stay relatively fresh in my fridge, along with some hummus. Plus, there are a bunch of hummus options. I personally like to stick to original or red pepper!

Salad-in-a-Jar

This meal might require a few ingredients in the fridge; nonetheless, it serves as another fast option that can even be eaten on-the-go. Take a mason jar, or really any small/medium container, and fill it with your choice of colorful salad ingredients. Shake it up, and enjoy!

Apple Nachos

My roommates and I enjoyed making apple nachos earlier this year for a late-night snack. We cut up some apple slices, lined them on a tray, and topped them with dark chocolate, caramel, and nuts. This one definitely satisfies the sweet tooth.

Chia Pudding

Chia seeds have nutritional value (high in antioxidants, fiber, and healthy fats) and are quite versatile, usually acting as a good topping for my dorm meals. Another option, however, is to make pudding with them overnight. Not only is it tasty, but it also keeps you fuller longer as the seeds expand by absorbing liquid!