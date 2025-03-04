Tips To Stay Organized In College With A Busy Schedule  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Menlo chapter.

Staying organized in college has been a learning process for me, but one tool that has truly changed the game is Notion. I first started using Notion in high school when I was juggling multiple classes and extracurriculars. At first, I just used it for basic note-taking, but over time, I realized how powerful it was for keeping everything in one place. I created separate pages for my class notes, assignment trackers, and even a content calendar for personal projects.

When I got to college, I expanded my system by setting up a dashboard with weekly to-do lists, a database for internship applications, and a calendar view synced with my deadlines. Even though I also use Google Calendar for scheduling, Notion has helped me stay on top of everything in a more structured way. Instead of scrambling to find notes or remembering what’s due, I can just open my dashboard and see everything at a glance. The flexibility of Notion lets me customize my workflow, whether it’s breaking down big projects into smaller tasks or keeping track of personal goals alongside academics. Pairing this with a solid routine and a clutter-free study space has made a huge difference in managing my workload.

Another helpful strategy is time-blocking. I dedicate specific time slots for studying, meetings, and personal activities, ensuring that I stay productive without feeling overwhelmed. Using Google Calendar, I color-code my schedule to differentiate between classes, work, and personal time, making it easier to visualize my day. This method helps me set clear boundaries, preventing tasks from spilling into each other and ensuring I have enough downtime to recharge.

Additionally, keeping a physical planner alongside digital tools has been a game-changer. While Notion and Google Calendar help with long-term planning, writing down daily tasks in a planner gives me a sense of accomplishment as I check things off. It also serves as a backup in case of technical issues. Having a combination of both digital and analog organization methods ensures that I stay on top of everything without feeling too dependent on one system.

Looking back, I wish I had used Notion even earlier in high school to avoid last-minute stress. If you’re struggling to stay organized, I’d recommend trying it! What tools do you use to keep track of your work? Comment down below!