Rethink Your Commute – Products You Need As A Commuter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Menlo chapter.

Commuting to campus isn’t easy. If you don’t live close by, packing and carrying items needed throughout the day can be exhausting. These 5 products are must-haves in simplifying your commute.

#1: Owala 24oz FreeSip Stainless Steel Water Bottle

The latest Owala craze comes with reason. This brand of water bottles is perfect for commuters. The leak-proof features prevent spills on the drive to and from campus. The FreeSip bottle comes in a variety of sizes and color combinations, making it customizable to you. The 24oz bottle is easy to carry and can be thrown into your bag in the morning!

#2: Thermoflask 20oz Food Jar

The Thermoflask food jar is versatile and can be used for bringing food from home to campus. The double insulation keeps your food at the right temperature and the size is compatible with most lunch bags.

#3: THERMOS Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug, 16 Ounce

THERMOS is known for its high-quality products, and this travel mug does not disappoint. This thermos will keep your hot beverages piping hot all day long. The leak-proof lid of the thermos prevents spills wherever you take it, making it ideal for commuters on the go.

#4: Trader Joe Mini Insulated Cooler Bag

Bring your meals to campus in style with the latest Trader Joe’s mini cooler bags. Coming in a light pink or purple for Spring, these bags are great for keeping meals fresh and are just the right size to bring to campus! You can also use them as drink holders for beverages throughout the day.

#5: 4-in-1 Multi USB Charging Cable -MAX 240W Fast Charging/Charger Cord

This 4-in-1 multi-USB charging cable allows commuters to charge their devices without having to bring multiple different chargers. Remembering to bring the right cables for different devices and then carrying those cables all day can get annoying. This charger provides multiple cables all in one.