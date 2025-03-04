Manolo’s & Management: Business Lessons For Women From Sex And The City

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Menlo chapter.

For years, Sex and the City has provided us with more than just iconic fashion looks and quirky one-liners, it’s also packed with valuable life lessons, specifically for ambitious women stepping into the business world. With help from our favorite New York City quartet, we can find inspiration to help us navigate this upcoming change in our lives.

Here’s how we can draw upon our inner SATC energy to be successful in business and life:

Confidence Will Always Be Your Best Accessory: Samantha

Own your ambition and take up space, especially in traditionally male-dominated fields. Samantha Jones was unapologetically bold in her career as a PR manager. She never waited for a seat at the table, she pulled up a chair and made sure she was heard.

In the real world, we can channel our inner Samantha in job interviews, salary negotiations, and leadership roles. Confidence isn’t just about attitude, it’s about knowing your value and making sure others recognize it too. Walk into every room with your head held high, and never be afraid to advocate for yourself.

Adapt and Reinvent: Carrie

Success isn’t always a straight path, and a lot of the time, it’s a winding road with unexpected detours. Carrie Bradshaw’s career journey was anything but linear. She started as a newspaper columnist, became a best-selling author, and even dabbled in television. She faced rejection, financial setbacks, and career shifts, but she always embraced change rather than fearing it.

In today’s fast-moving job market, adaptability is key. Industries evolve, opportunities change, and career plans don’t always go as expected. We can combat this by staying open to reinvention. Whether it’s learning a new skill, changing industries, or taking an unexpected opportunity, embrace the unknown…it might just lead to your next big break.

Work Hard, but Set Boundaries: Miranda

Success requires dedication, but being burned-out comes at a great cost. Miranda Hobbes was a brilliant attorney who climbed the corporate ladder, but even she learned that professional success means little if personal happiness is sacrificed.

As women, we often juggle multiple roles, whether it’s being professionals, caregivers, partners, or friends. Hustle hard, but know when to step back. Advocate for yourself in the workplace, set boundaries, and don’t be afraid to say no. A career should be fulfilling, not all-consuming. Prioritizing well-being doesn’t mean sacrificing ambition, it means sustaining it.

Build a Strong Support Network: Charlotte

Behind every successful woman is a solid support system. Charlotte York may have been the traditionalist of the group, but she understood the importance of surrounding herself with the right people. She valued friendships, mentorship, and emotional support; an often-overlooked key to professional success.

No one succeeds alone. Whether it’s mentors guiding you, colleagues collaborating with you, or friends cheering you on, your network matters. Find people who uplift you, challenge you, and inspire you to grow. In business, relationships are just as valuable as skills, so cultivate them wisely.

Sex and the City may be known best for its love stories, but its most valuable lessons go far beyond romance. If you need a boost as you start your first internship, launch a business, or navigate corporate life, channeling your inner Samantha, Carrie, Miranda, or Charlotte can help you thrive. Be bold, stay adaptable, set boundaries, and build a strong network. Remember, success is always in style.