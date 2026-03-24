WISHES VS. REGRETS: FIRST YEAR EDITION

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a second-year student, there are things I wish I had known going into my first year.

Being the eldest, I wish I had someone to guide me rather than figuring it out on my own. With this being a wish I had, I want to help you navigate through your first year with some wishes and regrets, the classic do’s vs don’ts.

The number one wish I have for you going into your first year is to please go to your welcome week, even if you are a commuter. I know you may think, “Oh, what if I don’t know anyone?” Trust me, so many people are in the same boat as you. Welcome Week is dedicated to helping first years transition into uni stress-free. It is a great way to meet some amazing people, eat delicious free food, and participate in so many fun activities like free go-karting. I was a commuter for the first year, and I was hesitant to go because I did not know anyone, and now I know I would have regretted not going, because welcome week was when I met some of my closest friends.

As a first-year, I took the time I was stress-free truly for granted. The first year of university will 100% be one of your easiest years, so enjoy every aspect of it. This can include side quests with your friends and applying to first-year club representative positions. Not joining clubs as a first year is one of my biggest regrets; it’s such a great way to meet like-minded people and truly be your authentic self. As a first year, you get so many perks, whether it is social gatherings or being seen as the “babies” of the uni. This term, I know it may not sound appealing, but honestly, it’s such a compliment to me. Looking back to first-year now, I recognize that it’s the time when you can be your true self with less stress and worries than what you would have in any other year.

Now, although there may be some great pros, it’s time to get into the negatives of the first year. I know many of us are commuters, and debate about going to social events, as it’s going to cost us more. In your first year, try to go to as many events as you can, even if you are going solo. The majority of commuters only come for first-year events such as first-year formals, and while that’s great, there’s so much more to attend. Please try to go to as many events as you can in your first year, I promise you’ll regret not going later one!

This is your first year, have so much fun, but do not forget you are a Marauder at the end of the day. We are trying to “build a brighter world,” so it is important to balance the fun with your academics, because what matters is that you are not neglecting school. Whether it’s a 90 or an 80 doesn’t make much of a difference: at the end of the day you know you tried.