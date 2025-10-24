WIFI, WAITING, AND WHAT KEEPS US TOGETHER

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few months ago, I thought my relationship was over when my beloved boyfriend had to travel back home to Winnipeg for the summer break. It was already difficult enough with the distance between London and Hamilton, but instead of a 2-hour bus ride, he was a 2-hour plane trip away from me. As time went on, months turned into weeks, weeks turned into days, and suddenly I was back in his arms again.



While long-distance is not ideal, it doesn’t have to be the end of your relationship. There are so many ways to keep your relationship alive and strong, even when you’re miles apart from each other. Here are some ways my boyfriend and I survived long distance this summer.

Prioritize Communication (but don’t overdo it). It’s important to establish a rhythm that works for both of you. While some couples love daily check-ins/FaceTime calls, others are comfortable with a few longer conversations each week. While my boyfriend and I were both busy with our lives, we always managed to make time for each other and have regular conversations. Set Goals and Expectations. Having an open conversation about where the relationship is headed is crucial when doing long distance. Make sure you both discuss when you’ll see each other next, how long you’ll be long-distance for, and your plans for the future. I found that this helped to reduce uncertainty and gave us both something to look forward to. Embrace the Little Things. This summer, my boyfriend and I loved surprising each other with small gestures to brighten up each other’s day. Between the countless love letters and occasional Instacart flowers to my door, we both managed to keep our relationship playful, even though we were miles apart. Even a simple “good morning” or “goodnight” text can help create stability and closeness. Photo by Stocksnap on Pixabay Honesty is the best policy. Make sure to always express your feelings, both the good ones and the hard ones. Long distance can be extremely tough, but bottling up your emotions makes it even harder. If schedules change or you’re simply too busy, make sure to communicate that to your partner instead of disappearing. Always be honest about what you’re doing, where you’re going, and never leave your partner in the dark about things. Keep the romance alive. The honeymoon stage is one of the most romantic times, and could unfortunately get lost during long-distance. Compliment each other, flirt over text, plan virtual dates, and keep the spark alive through little surprises. Even discussing plans together builds intimacy between each other. Photo by Yan from Pexels

This summer taught me that long-distance doesn’t have to be a “waiting room” for your relationship. I believe it can strengthen trust, communication, and appreciation between each other, as long as you approach it intentionally and an open heart.