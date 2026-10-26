Why Pumpkin Pie Is A Staple Dessert For Autumn 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the air gets cooler and the crisp leaves change colours to gold, certain seasonal food items begin appearing in every household. Popular spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg and pumpkin spice are the scents in every household and bakery.

Autumn is the season of being thankful, while nature goes through a phase of new beginnings. The season of gratitude comes with the cycle of new growth, and many begin baking goods for their loved ones as a sweet gesture for love and gratitude.

Amongst many spices and foods, pumpkin seems to be the go to classic. A warm sweet pumpkin pie fills the air and brings a feeling of nostalgia. The appeal of pumpkin pie goes beyond the taste or familiar smell. However, this association was not established overnight. It has a rich history, just like its flavour, that quickly became a connection between celebrations and gratitude.

When did a vegetable become a sweet staple for the transition into colder months? According to an article published by History, the association between pumpkins and autumn were first developed in Central America around 5,500 B. C (Barksdale, 2025). Barksdale mentions that after reaching European cookbooks, by the 18th century pumpkin was a staple in every dinner table during autumn. It soon became more than just a seasonal vegetable.

However, the first pumpkin pies were different from the ones served today. The article explains that a French cook book from 1653 had instructed their readers to “boil pumpkin in milk, then strain, then place it into a pie crust.” While other recipes would mix another popular staple, apples, with pumpkin and other herbs (Barksdale, 2025). Barksdale also makes a note that some cuisines, such as in New England, would use a hollow pumpkin itself as crust and fill it with sweet milk.

Such variations of a popular dessert created more popularity around pumpkin pie. The history of pumpkin pie explains how it became a staple because it was more than just a dessert to many cultures during the holiday season. The dessert became a repeat tradition on many dinner tables.

To many, pumpkin pie has a nostalgic taste and smell as well as preparation. It is a very versatile dessert that can be prepared with many herbs and spices in different ways which makes it more unique and special. Seeing it appear in bakeries, or the smell can signal that autumn has arrived apart from the colder winds. While experiences differ from one another, they all demonstrate how food can become associated with traditions and holidays.

Pumpkin pie will always be a recognizable and timeless seasonal dessert.

As of today, the association with pumpkin pie with autumn reflects the influence of food and the connection with culture. The origins are a reminder that something that may seem so ordinary can develop incredibly over the years creating an identity amongst many cultures over generations. The dessert shows that Thanksgiving is more than just food on the table, it is an opportunity to create memories, recipes, modifications in family recipes, and meaningful tradition.

Pumpkin pie has become a part of cherished moments in many homes. It can remind you of the season, baking with a loved one, culture, gratitude, the start of a new chapter, gathering around a table, or simply enjoying a warm cozy sweet treat. Similarly to pumpkin pie, autumn brings a new change. Pumpkin spice has also become a staple beyond just a pie, as it is used in drinks and other baked goods.

Despite that, pumpkin pie remains a popular staple.

Pumpkin pie may be simple and common but due to its familiarity, it became more than just food to many. The dessert serves as a nostalgic reminder to appreciate the small and simple things in life, given as pumpkin pie has connected so many people. It is the perfect staple dessert for autumn to create a nostalgic feeling in many homes and to celebrate the season of gratitude.