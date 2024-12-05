Why Indigenous Land Acknowledgments Matter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

This is the very first article that I’ve ever written for HerCampus McMaster and I’m choosing to begin it by acknowledging that I’m currently writing from the traditional territories of the Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee nation.

This is probably something you’ve encountered before. Whether it was a high school graduation, a major sporting event, or on the first day of university classes when your professor had gone over the syllabus, most of us can recall a time when we had to hear a land acknowledgment. On the surface, this gesture appears to be a step in the right direction. Finally, after a long history of displacement and cultural erasure, we are starting to shed ourselves of ignorant, colonial ways and embrace a pathway towards reconciliation. However, in recent years we have seen more and more Indigenous people and communities speaking out against land acknowledgments. Many members in Indigenous communities across Canada feel that land acknowledgments are just a performative action that fail to address deeper, systemic issues.

Despite all the valid critiques surrounding land acknowledgments, they still hold value when done thoughtfully and with genuine intent. As a non-Indigenous individual, I thought I’d reflect on five reasons I still chose to acknowledge the traditional lands I occupy.

Acknowledging Canada’s Complex History There is no doubt that history plays a crucial role in shaping our present circumstances. After all, it is the collective experiences and events of the past that have brought us all to this moment today. When we consider the history of Canada, we realize that most of this country was built on Indigenous land, and treaties were created by British colonizers to do so. By reminding ourselves of this fundamental truth, we are not only able to better understand Canada’s complex history but also gain valuable context for the social inequalities that persist in our society today as a consequence of these historical events. Hermes Rivera / Unsplash Challenging Colonial Patterns of Thinking This reason is a powerful reminder of the ongoing impact that colonization has on our thoughts and ideologies. Specifically, land acknowledgments can challenge anti-immigrant rhetoric by highlighting the essential truth that unless we are Indigenous, all Canadians are immigrants or descendants of immigrants. This perspective can help to dismantle harmful stereotypes by promoting a more inclusive understanding of Canadian identity, one that honours our diverse origins. Cultivating Gratitude for the Land Land acknowledgments offer a valuable opportunity to express gratitude for the territories we inhabit. In Western culture, we are often conditioned to view the land through a utilitarian lens, seeing it primarily as a resource that serves human needs. However, land acknowledgments invite us to consider an Indigenous perspective, one that recognizes the land is it’s own entity deserving of respect and authority. By taking a moment to acknowledge the land that sustains us, we can cultivate a deeper sense of appreciation for its intrinsic value and our place within it. Consequently, we begin to feel a sense of interconnectedness with the land, reminding us that as humans we are not separate from nature but an integral part of it. Adam Chang/Unsplash Inspiring Environmental Stewardship Building off of the last reason, if we have a greater appreciation towards the land we live on, then it follows that we will feel a stronger commitment to protecting it from harm. Western culture has historically prioritized the exploitation of natural resources for economic gain, but land acknowledgments can help to challenge this mindset. In a world that is increasingly being threatened by climate change, an Indigenous perspective of respecting and being grateful for the land can be very beneficial for developing sustainable solutions. Photo by Rommel Diaz from Pixabay Promoting thoughtful Engagement The final reason why I chose to acknowledge the traditional territories I occupy is to encourage meaningful engagement on this topic. Many people remain unfamiliar with the practice of land acknowledgments, and despite the controversies surrounding it, these statements spark vital conversations about the status of Indigenoues peoples and the current issues they face in Canada. By initiating these conversations, we create opportunities for education and awareness, hopefully uplifting Indigenous communities and increasing understanding.

Ultimately, it’s important to remember that land acknowledgments can become mere performative actions if we allow them to be. So the next time you have to sit through another land acknowledgment, challenge yourself to actively reflect on the past events that have led you to this moment. What sort of society could we live in if we started to acknowledge and actively work through the historical wrongs we have made?

References

https://libguides.okanagan.bc.ca/c.php?g=721994&p=5232307

https://theconversation.com/earth-day-colonialisms-role-in-the-overexploitation-of-natural-resources-113995#:~:text=Colonialists%20saw%20%E2%80%9Cnew%E2%80%9D%20territories%20as%20places%20with%20unlimited%20resources%20to%20exploit%2C%20with%20little%20consideration%20for%20the%20long%2Dterm%20impacts.%20They%20exploited%20what%20they%20considered%20to%20be%20an%20%E2%80%9Cunending%20frontier%E2%80%9D%20at%20the%20service%20of%20early%20modern%20state%2Dmaking%20and%20capitalist%20development.