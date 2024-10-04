Why Have Concerts Become So Inaccessible? A Concert Lover’s Guide to Today’s Ticketing Issues

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

If you can survive a “Ticketmaster war,” you can survive anything—except maybe the prices!

If you’re a music lover like me, you’ve probably heard of people battling it out in a “Ticketmaster war”—or maybe you’ve fought in one yourself. For those unfamiliar with the term, it refers to the fierce competition for concert tickets when high-demand artists go on tour. Fans rely on hope and a strong Wi-Fi connection to secure seats in Ticketmaster’s queue. A prime example of this is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, specifically the Toronto dates, where 30 million people entered for a chance to buy tickets, resulting in heartbreak for many fans.

This raises key questions: Is there a fairer way to sell tickets? Who truly deserves to get them? And why has live music become so inaccessible?

When it comes to the issue of accessibility, Ticketmaster’s queue system may seem fair on the surface, as it randomly assigns spots to fans. However, the real barrier isn’t in the queueing process itself (although technical glitches at critical moments can be frustrating), but rather in the skyrocketing prices. A recent scandal came out about this during the on-sales for the iconic Britpop band Oasis’s come back tour, in which the high volume of people trying to buy tickets made the algorithm start “dynamic pricing” tickets. Because so many people wanted to buy the tickets, Ticketmaster doubled the price of all the tickets midway through the presales. This is just one of many examples of the corporation overpricing tickets. With seemingly meaningless terms such as “Platinum seats” or tickets reserved only for American Express card holders to buy, it has become less about fans in many ways, and more about making money, for not only artists, but the corporations in charge of the concert industry.

Now, there is another problem that is emerging in the concert industry, even though it is evident that this system is unjust in that it gives preference to consumers who are ready to spend a lot of money on musicians over those who do not have that ability. Namely, the “TikTokification” of live events. TikTok has become one of the largest social media platforms in the world, and with its music-based content, it is easy for artists to promote their songs. With the rise of music on TikTok, artists see many new fans, more traction to their tours, and more streams in general. But larger crowds often lead to changes in audience behaviours, so while the artist may have seen a quieter crowd before their songs went viral, the newer crowds are louder, bigger, and often less respectful. This can be seen on Beabadoobee’s current tour, when she broke down in tears before singing an emotional rendition of “Girl Song” in response to the audience’s disrespect for her.

Concert culture has evolved significantly with the internet. Gone are the days of lining up for hours to buy tickets or relying on the radio to discover new music. However, with this shift comes a new set of expectations, including concert etiquette, like not talking during songs or avoiding flash photography—unless, of course, the artist asks for it. While some “TikTok” crowds may occasionally display a lack of respect, the criticism of TikTok as a way to discover music often feels like an attempt to antagonize younger audiences. The reality is, issues like parasocial relationships and disrespectful behavior at concerts have existed long before TikTok—remember, even The Beatles stopped touring because of it! While it can be bittersweet to see your favorite artists gain popularity through TikTok, we should focus on keeping live music accessible by addressing bigger challenges, such as ticket pricing, and affordability.

On that note, here are some of my tips for seeing live music more affordably, without having to win a Ticketmaster war:

Follow live music production companies, music venues, and local record stores on social media to catch giveaways, signings, and tour announcements in your city. For my Ontario locals, I recommend checking out @collectiveconcerts, @Embracepresents, @sonicboommusic, and @kopsrecords on Instagram. Call the box office. If a show is selling out quickly, try calling the venue directly. They might be able to help you snag a seat. Check resale websites the day of the show. Sites like StubHub often list tickets for cheap right before the concert, but beware of scams on unofficial platforms! Check out your local bands! They are always looking for more support, and tickets will usually be affordable. Alternatively, catch a cover band for a fun night of live music without the high ticket prices. Keep an eye out for festivals in your area. They often have great bands playing for free, or at a relatively good price. It’s a great way to support your community–and watch a concert at the same time!

Concert culture is changing, but by staying informed and being resourceful, you can still enjoy live music without breaking the bank. Drink water, be respectful, and take care of one another at shows—but most importantly, enjoy the experience!