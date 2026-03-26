Why Everyone So Afraid to Be Embarrassing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I believe we are more terrified of being embarrassed than of failing.

Failure at least has some dignity. It implies work, ambition, and danger. What about embarrassment? That feels odd. It feels little, avoidable, and painfully obvious. It is not about what you tried, but rather how you are viewed. In a society when perception is everything, being “embarrassing” has somehow evolved into one of the worst things you can be.

I notice it in the way I question myself before speaking. In the way I type a message, delete it, rework it, and then hesitate before clicking submit. In the same manner, I think twice before sharing something online. Not because it is wrong, but because it may be perceived as excessive. Too eager. Too opinionated. Too earnest.

Being authentic eventually became risky.

A lot of this stems from how we’ve grown up online. Social media has transformed daily life into something that can be viewed, documented, and critiqued at any time. Even when we don’t actively publish, we know we could. That awareness does not simply evaporate when we log out; it accompanies us into real life. We bring it into our conversations, classrooms, and how we show ourselves to individuals we hardly know.

We have internalized an audience.

And once you feel like you’re being observed, even if only hypothetically, you begin to edit yourself. You become more cautious. More measured. You begin asking inquiries such, “Does this sound normal?” Will this come across weird? Am I doing too much right now?

The continual self-monitoring induces a state of calm anxiousness. Not loud enough to entirely stop you, but powerful enough to make you shrink.

“Cringe culture” has only made matters worse.

We’ve grown acutely aware of what’s considered embarrassing, and this awareness has implications. People are quick to point things out, classify behavior as “cringe,” and convert someone’s sincerity into something to chuckle at. Even when it isn’t directed at us, we’ve seen enough to internalize the message: don’t be that person.

Don’t be that person that tries too hard.

Don’t be the overly concerned person.

Don’t be the person that puts themselves out there only to make a mistake.

As a result, we learn to respect safe boundaries.

We become ironic rather than sincere. Detached rather than emotive. We downplay our excitement and temper our thoughts on issues that are important to us. We strive for effortlessness. Not because it is genuine, but because it is safe. Being regarded as cool is preferable to being perceived as embarrassing.

However, safety comes at a cost.

When you’re continuously screening yourself, it’s difficult to know what you truly want to express. Conversations begin to feel scripted. Interactions feel like acts. You become more concerned with how you are seen than with what you are feeling in the now.

And over time, this builds distance, not just from others, but also from yourself.

I’ve observed how often I avoid doing things that I would have done without hesitation a few years ago. Sending a message first. Asking a question. Expressing excitement without qualifying it. None of these things are inherently embarrassing, but they do feel risky because they expose you. Visibility, in this setting, feels risky.

Because once you’re noticed, you might be judged.

What’s intriguing is that the majority of us are experiencing this at the same moment. We’re all feeling the same pressure and anxiety of being regarded incorrectly. And yet, we continue to assume that everyone else has it figured out. That they’re more composed, confident, and less likely to embarrass themselves.

But this is not true.

People’s appearances are frequently curated, both online and in person. It is edited, filtered, and controlled. We’re comparing our raw emotions and embarrassing experiences to someone else’s meticulously crafted image. Of course, we feel that we are falling short.

The truth is that everyone is a little awkward. Everyone overthinks from time to time. Everyone has regrettable times. However, rather than recognizing it as a natural part of being human, we consider it as something to avoid at all costs.

And in doing so, we limit ourselves.

We avoid taking chances, even little, everyday ones. We hesitate to be joyful, honest, and totally present. We prefer comfort over connection. We prioritize safety over expression.

The irony is that the things we’re most terrified of, like being awkward, overreacting, saying the wrong thing, are frequently the things that make us feel the most authentic.

They are what makes interactions unforgettable. They are what enable actual connection. Nobody bonds over perfection. People bond over honesty, over experiences that feel raw and human.

I’m coming to learn that being embarrassed isn’t the worst thing that can happen.

Being disconnected is.

Living in a continual state of self-editing.

Holding back so much that you forget what it’s like to simply exist.

Unlearning this fear is not easy. It is not something you can solve overnight. It starts small like sending the message without overthinking it, speaking without rehearsing it 10 times in your head, and allowing yourself to care about things freely. It involves accepting that not everyone will understand you, and that’s fine.

Because the purpose may not be to prevent embarrassment.

Perhaps the idea is to stop allowing fear to control you.

At the end of the day, being human is somewhat awkward. A little imperfect. A little erratic. And perhaps, instead of attempting to erase it, we might recognize it for what it is: a sign that we are actively engaged in our lives.

Because being perfectly composed, perfectly filtered, and perfectly safe is not the same as having confidence.

It’s the distance.

And I’m starting to think that being a little embarrassing is better than remaining invisible.