That one song on DTMF Album.

Throughout an anthropology course, I had the privilege of writing about my father’s life growing up in El Salvador during the Civil War. I titled the piece “Tierra Mia,” meaning “My Land,” which deepened my appreciation for my culture and identity. Over the break, I discovered a special album by Bad Bunny titled “DTMF” (I Should’ve Taken More Photos),” which resonated with me on a profound level. The album’s title track, “DTMF,” captures the sentiment of missing one’s culture and people, and the regret of not capturing every moment in photos. The album’s cover, featuring two plastic white chairs, symbolizes community and evokes memories for many in Latin America. “DTMF,” captures the sentiment of missing one’s culture and people, and the regret of not capturing every moment in photos.

Although I wasn’t born in El Salvador, my annual visits always included sitting in those chairs outside my abuelo’s patio, enjoying mangos con sal (with salt) and Salvadoran charamusca with my cousins, or sitting with my grandparents–watching and waiting to greet passersby

"DTMF," This album helped me understand my father's story–reminding me not to take moments for granted, and to cherish every visit to my homeland. In reality, I see changes every year when I go, and this reflection has developed along with me. Through further research, a large number of people shared videos of themselves responding to the song and reminiscing about it, demonstrating how it unites people and honours their culture.

Here are a few quotes from fellow listeners:

Jana Aguilar:

“I would say this album was a whole experience of just feeling each song and relating his journey, every song catch you to experience the core and the meaning that he wants you to make you feel, in a few words I can say it’s a fresh sound to me from the things that I’ve been wanting to say and express and he defined it with this new album, I loved it for real.”

Olivia Robinson:

“DTMF made me feel reconnected to my culture and made me reflect on how I connect with it. It can be hard to maintain your culture if you’re biracial, but I realized that I do connect with my culture through music, through my hair, and even through my values. Beyond just cultural implications, listening to this song also made me feel really nostalgic, but in a really good, warm, type of way.”

Keza:

“Makes me feel nostalgia in a way mainly with the kids singing in the chorus.”

Lidice Guerrero Maradiaga:

“To me, it felt like a melancholic love letter to my country and the loved ones I left behind when I immigrated to Canada.”

Though everyone has differing interpretations of his work and its personal meaning to them, the song truly highlights Latin America culture and its empowerment. Now it’s your turn to explore what the songs on DTMF make you feel!