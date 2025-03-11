This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Here’s my perspective on the true meaning of Ramadan.

Ramadan 2025 started on March 1st, and hence Muslims have been fasting from sunrise to sunset. It might seem like a hefty task, but when you put in the effort to fulfill your religious obligations, you can discover strength within yourself that you never knew was there. Where I volunteer, I’ve met 7 and 8-year-olds who have committed to fasting, even though children under 13-15 years old aren’t required to fast. I admire the decision they’ve made to participate with their families. When I saw how determined and successful they have been with this task, it really put things into perspective, and I’d like to share that perspective with you.[SS1]

Many people think fasting is all there is to this month. Well, allow me to put any speculation to rest: Ramadan is about spiritual and physical reflection. While not eating is part of that, the real purpose of Ramadan is to connect (or reconnect in some cases) with our spiritual purpose, adopt good habits, and leave the month as a better person than you were before.

First, Muslims commit to praying 5 times a day, praying the extra Ramadan prayers called ‘Tarawih’, reading the Quran as much as they can, and giving charity. This is the time to particularly adhere to 3 of the 5 pillars of Islam: fasting, prayer, and charity. Though prayer and charity should be practiced year-round, this is the most important time to practice. Ramadan is also the month in which the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). The specific time that the Quran was revealed is believed to be within the last 10 nights of Ramadan. Hence, any act of good deed and worship will be multiplied exponentially on these last 10 nights. So, participating in good acts throughout the whole month prepares us for the last 10 nights. It’s also beneficial to transform these good deed into habits and continue to do them throughout the year. In this world, where everyone is busy with their worldly duties, the arrival of this month allows us to connect with our religious ones.

Aside from the religious obligations of the month, as Muslims, we have to abide by a code of conduct; to cease any bad habits and adopt good ones. Anything that is considered ‘Haram’ (meaning “impermissible”) in Islam like smoking, drinking alcohol, and eating pork should be avoided. There are also little impermissible acts that are not always discussed, like backbiting, arrogance, being rude to your parents, and dealing with interest in loans. These are all things that one would be encouraged to stop before Ramadan. Yes, what is Haram is always Haram, but these things are even more wrong in the Holy Month. Additionally, fasting during working hours can inspire you to eat healthy and energizing food when you can. This will indirectly make you adopt a better diet. Studies show that it takes 30 days to make or break a habit, so breaking bad habits and starting new ones with the intention of doing it for Ramadan may just leave you with the drive to continue your better habits after the 30 days are over. All it takes is one Ramadan to completely change the nature of one person for the better. Stories of people’s Ramadan self-discovery journeys on TikTok and YouTube are a prime example of this. Sometimes, Muslims log their experience with making some life changes to be closer to Islam, and sometimes people who are not Muslim participate in Ramadan and gain valuable experiences that influence their daily lives. I myself had decided 2 Ramadans ago that I would put in an effort to become closer to my religion, and now I am. The saying goes “sometimes the smallest step in the right direction can turn out to be the biggest step of your life”. The arrival of Ramadan is often what pushes people to make that first small step.

Third, it’s important to focus on the blessings we have and to be grateful for everything. This is what improves our psychological state. This thinking inspires humility, empathy, and an overall understanding of our life’s purpose: to fulfil our duties and be good to one another. The act of resisting food and water during the hours of fasting should inspire a newfound appreciation: that you can break your fast with food at a table and with a roof over your head. The understanding that millions around the world don’t have the same privileges should soften your heart and make you want to give more charity. I find myself thinking about this more, especially as I continue to hear the news covering the current state of Palestine. As a Muslim, I believe we should donate when we can. If you don’t have the means to donate a lot, I believe just praying for the people around the world who are less fortunate is still a great deed. The empathy that allows you to even make that dua (prayer) can be realized through reflection. It takes a kind and appreciative soul to be thankful and wish well for others. This positive shift in mindset, I believe, should also drive you to treat your family, friends, and neighbours with more kindness and patience.

It is believed that whoever puts in the honest effort of fulfilling all of these obligations will leave Ramadan as a better person than when they started. As Muslims, we believe that this level of concentrated effort on spiritual, physical, and psychological improvement can only result in a positive outcome. This is why we [Muslims] are so excited whenever Ramadan rolls around. It’s a chance for self-improvement, and has a built-in celebration at the end: Eid. The 3-day celebration is all the more motivation to put in as much effort as possible to do good during the month. The positivity surrounding this practice is boundless.

That summarizes the true purpose of Ramadan. Now you not only know what Ramadan is, but also what the benefit of all that effort and fasting is. Whether you are participating in Ramadan or not, I believe that continuing to donate to the Palestinian relief fund encourages us to reflect and count our blessings. We can incorporate the purpose and lessons of Ramadan: always be humble, empathetic, and kind.