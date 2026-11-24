This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article was edited by Aleena Khan

In conversations about female friendships, I hear many people throw around the term “low maintenance.”

They say, “I’m a low-maintenance type of girl,” or “Our friendship is so low maintenance.”

While this can be true for some, it’s a cop-out term for most. When stripped of its real meaning, it becomes an excuse for avoiding accountability and truly pulling your weight in a relationship. Because why am I suddenly seeing my best friend after 8 months, not to mention the dry texts here and there? Why am I claiming to “constantly be in contact” but we’re actually just sending TikToks, reacting with the laughing emoji and calling it a day? Intentionality has shifted; we’ve gone from genuinely wanting to make plans and memories to making sure our friends are caught up on the last few months of our lives, then disappear again.

Catch-up culture needs to go!

As children and even as students, we are given opportunities to see our friends consistently. Same classes, same routine; everything is handed to us on a silver platter. But when people start moving away, or jobs get hectic, the responsibility is upon us. It always has been.

“Girlhood” seems to be a distant idea because of what it’s become today. Growing up, girlhood meant living in an apartment together, going on dinner dates, exploring cities, doing each other’s hair and makeup, running errands, and dropping everything to run to your girls in need. But in an age where social media consumes every moment, girlhood has shifted to flaunting. Sure, we care for each other. But often, people worry more about telling the world they have friends or that they’re having fun. The authenticity you once felt when you first connected with your girlfriend is slipping away because after you take that aesthetic coffee date picture, the conversation is… nonexistent?

Sometimes competitiveness is at play. You see your best friend posting about another getaway or a promotion at their dream job. Other times, you’re met with indescribable distance, making hangouts cost a fortune. Suddenly, you go from supportive to jealous, but in a sly way. At your next hangout, you seethe at every word she says as she talks about her new life. Instead of being her rock to fall back on, you’ve become the rock that’s weighing her down.

Catching up is truly a curse upon female friendship. We should be intertwined in each other’s lives, not learning about huge milestones months after they’ve happened. Friendship is like a flower; it needs tending, care, water, and sunlight. Otherwise, the petals begin to fall, and the leaves wilt. Long-distance tends to be the root of the problem. There can be an unspoken anxiety where one may think the other doesn’t like them anymore, or

they’re both too nervous to be the first to reach out.

But why?

You had no problem calling her in the middle of the night with an existential crisis, and she was happy to help? She knew you’d be the first to say yes, with no hesitation, to a spontaneous hangout?

However, how do we deal with this when your best friend lives down the street? Sometimes it feels as though people only want the label of “best friend” but run from the thought of doing the real work.

Stop letting distance and unrealistic expectations come between your friendship. Stop letting nostalgia control your desire to stay in touch. Recognize when only an idea of love is left, with no actions to show for it.

So, what should we do?

Let’s stop treating our friendships like status updates and treat them how they were meant to be — timeless.

Are you back in town for a few days? Set up a coffee date with a friend or plan a slumber

party with your hometown girls.

Is your friend from abroad coming to the country? Find time to see them, even if it means picking them up from the airport.

Send random pictures from your day or voice memos of whatever’s on your mind.

Send recommendations of books and movies or share a recipe you tried (and maybe failed) at making.

I swear by random check-ins. Messaging and calling don’t need a reason. Sometimes, I’ll see something that reminds me of an old memory of a friend that makes me want to tell them about it. Or to get out of studying, I’ll FaceTime a friend, which in turn motivates me to do my work. Most of the time, that random check-in was something you both needed. Maybe something so big was on your chest that you were finally able to release it, all because someone cared at a time that felt random.

Female friendships are meant to last a lifetime. Female friendships are meant to cause inconvenience. Because when trust, bond, genuineness, and true love are evident, they can withstand anything.

They can end catch-up culture