UNIVERSITY FRIENDLY MEALS INSPIRED BY MY PINTEREST BOARD

One of the biggest challenges for university students is making quick, nutritious, and yummy food. Although everyone loves a good burrito bowl from MUSC, here are my ultimate go-to recipes I have discovered over the past few years, inspired by my food Pinterest board. My Pinterest board features recipes from a variety of my favourite cuisines, and I often try to replicate them in my free time.

Although I am not a chef or a nutritionist, I do invest a lot of time and love into Pinterest boards and eating! Overall, I hope you find value in my experience and my largest Pinterest board!

. THE ULTIMATE COMBO: PROTEIN + COMPLEX CARBS + VEGETABLES You can meal prep or quickly pull together a balanced meal with a large variety, as inspired by pins based on one of the healthiest diets: the Mediterranean diet. The idea is simple. First, choose a protein of your choice: chicken breast, egg, tofu, fish, or pork, and season according to your liking. Then choose a complex carb: brown/white rice, potato, barley, or cous-cous. I recommend using this as the simple base of your meal. Finally, choose a vegetable: cooked corn, carrots, beans, broccoli, or any other vegetable you prefer. The bonus of this meal idea is that you can create a variety of meals that will last you a lifetime—or throughout your undergraduate schooling. Photo by Ella Olsen from Pexels . TUNA BEAN SALAD & RICE This recipe is simple and nutritious. First, start off by preparing your bean salad. The perfect bean salad varies from person to person, however, my typical bean salad consists of diced fresh vegetables (cucumber, carrots, celery), a basic vinaigrette made from olive oil and white wine balsamic vinegar. I then mix in a classic kidney bean or chickpea, and finish off with a can of tuna (don’t forget to drain the oil or water from the can before adding it to the salad). Don’t forget to season with your favourite spices! Finally, add the bean salad to your preferred rice and eat in front of your favourite comfort show. . LOADED EGGS ON TOAST Loaded eggs on toast makes the perfect breakfast, lunch, or snack. Cook two eggs over easy and place onto a well-toasted piece of artesian bread. The rest is your creative freedom! Pile whatever you like on top of the egg (or whatever is in the fridge…). This can include (but not limited to) Greek or bean salad, smashed avocado with lemon juice and thinly sliced onion, ham and cheese, or even just a simple drizzle of olive oil with salt and pepper. You could even add another slice of toast on top to create your own personal sandwich. Photo by Daria Shevtsova from Pexels

These are just some of the meals that I found accommodate the university style of living and I look forward to you trying them out soon! Overall, Pinterest is great for finding new recipes to outfits, however, the way you bring the idea to life is ultimately up to you!