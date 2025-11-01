TURNING THE PAGE: 5 BOOKS FOR YOUR FALL TBR

In a world of BookTok, Goodreads, libraries, kindles, and bookstores, the options for reading are overwhelming. Everywhere you turn, there are more recommendations, synopsis videos, and promotions for books. But which are worth your time? In such a grossly saturated market, it can be difficult to filter out genuinely good books from popular, heavily promoted books. That is why one of my favourite ways to get good book recommendations is to chat with other people who love reading too! It’s authentic and genuine. So, I have compiled a few of my recent reads that I’d recommend to anyone who wants to try a new book out. These are five recommendations for the five weeks of classes that are left in the fall semester. Happy reading!
- Tattoos on the Heart by Gregory Boyle
This is a gritty look at the power of intentionally showing up for those who need it the most. Gregory Boyle is a Jesuit Priest who dedicates his life to helping Los Angeles gang members make better choices by supporting employment, purpose, and friendship. He is the founder of Homeboy Industries, which exists to combat the crime-filled streets of LA in any way possible. Boyle writes with authenticity and a potent sense of what it means to be human.
- Bright Dead Things by Ada Limon
From the hands and mind of the first Latina Poet Laureate of the United States, this book of heartfelt poems will perfectly introduce you to the words of Limon. Her talent is undeniable, and the range of emotions that this little book will make you feel is truly beautiful. She, like Mary Oliver, writes on nature and the complexity of the human experience. Give your mind the simple gift of letting it browse over Limon’s poignant words.
- The Great Gatsby by Scott Fitzgerald
A short introduction to a true classic. Delve into the Jazz age with its glittering lights and political angst as Fitzgerald sets the scene. Jay Gatsby is a quiet millionaire who hosts massive parties, while Nick Carraway is a new homeowner on the island trying to find out why. Scandalous and elaborate, Fitzgerald reveals the moral decay of the American culture while examining the classist structures that exacerbate it.
- Murder at the Vicarage by Agatha Christie
Christie is a genius at writing true mystery novels. I have yet to find out who the culprits are before she reveals it to the reader. This story is set in a cozy little town where an unlikeable man is killed, and where there are too many suspects. Christie masterfully creates real characters with flaws in their motives and chips on their shoulders. Told through the mind of the Vicar, but solved through a keen old woman named Miss Marple, this is an easy read you don’t want to skip.
- My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante
What does it mean to grow up as friends loving and hating each other simultaneously? The first of four, Ferrante sets her story in a poor town in Italy where gender norms are strict, and every neighbour knows more about the person next door than they know themselves. The raw female friendship, in all grimy honesty, is revealed as readers are taken through the lives of Elena and Rafaella as they encounter heartbreak, loss, jealousy, euphoria, and betrayal. Ferrante writes with delicious detail that will submerge you into the poor world of 1950’s Italy.