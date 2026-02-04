THERE ARE SO MANY WAYS TO SAY “I LOVE YOU”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Eight letters.

Three words.

And somehow, they still carry the weight of the entire universe.

I grew up surrounded by love that was spoken out loud. With my mom, I love you ends almost every conversation—so naturally that it feels unfinished without it. But with my friends, those words rarely make an appearance. And that contrast lingered with me longer than I expected.

It made me wonder: do people know that I love them?

We’re often told, “Tell your loved ones you love them,” and yet there’s a strange gap between intention and expression. With some people, the words sit right at the tip of my tongue, ready to fall. With others, they get caught behind layers of overthinking—like a dam built in my mind, holding back a river that would otherwise flow endlessly.

What complicates it further is that I know I am loved. I see it in the way people make room for me in their lives, in how they show up, in how they stay. And still, now and then, I find myself questioning it. Not because love isn’t there—but because I’m searching for it in a very specific language. So, I tried shifting my perspective.

What if I’ve been too narrow in my understanding of what I love you is supposed to sound like?

What if I’ve been overlooking love simply because it wasn’t spelled out in those exact words?

The thought felt almost ridiculous at first, but the more I sat with it, the more serious it became. We spend so much time trying to read between the lines when sometimes, the truth is written plainly—just not in the font we were expecting. If you’re anything like me, maybe learning to recognize love in its quieter forms can help you feel it. These are some of the ways I’ve started noticing it.