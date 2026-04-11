THE TOP 3 MOST IMPORTANT THINGS I LEARNED THIS SCHOOL YEAR

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally April, and you know what that means… Summer is almost here! And I don’t know about you, but I cannot believe how fast this year has gone by.

This school year taught me more than I ever expected. Not just academically, but emotionally and personally. It challenged me in ways I was definitely NOT prepared for, but it also helped me grow in ways I didn’t think were possible. So, I would like to share with you the top three most important things this past school year has taught me.

. WHO YOU SURROUND YOURSELF WITH MATTERS—IT REFLECTS WHO YOU ARE

One of the hardest lessons I learned this year was that some people are not meant to stay in my life. These were people I once thought would be my friends forever, so it wasn’t easy to come to terms with the idea of letting them go. When I look back on important milestones in my life, fun experiences I had, and times that I was my happiest self, they were there. So, I struggled with the idea of a future without them. But as difficult as it was, I kept reminding myself that I didn’t want to surround myself with people who reflect poorly on me or bring negative energy into my life. Over time, I started to notice how much the people around me influenced my mindset, my decisions, and even how I saw myself. The people you keep close to you say a lot about who you are. They can either support your growth or hold you back from becoming the person you want to be. This year taught me to be more intentional about who I allow into my circle and to choose relationships built on respect, support, and genuine care, even if that means having a smaller circle. Photo by Elly Fairytale from Pexels

. DON’T SWEAT THE SMALL STUFF—IT USUALLY WORKS ITSELF OUT

If there’s one thing I’ve always been good at, it’s overthinking the little things. Whether it’s a small mistake, an awkward interaction, or something completely out of my control, I tend to replay it over and over in my head. But this year taught me that stressing over every minor detail doesn’t actually solve anything. It just creates unnecessary anxiety and takes away from the present. I started to realize how much energy I was putting into things that, in the long run, didn’t really matter. Anna Schultz / Her Campus More often than not, things have a way of working themselves out, even if it doesn’t feel like it at the time. Even when they don’t go exactly as planned, they’re usually not as bad as I imagined. Learning to let go of that constant worry has been challenging, and I’m definitely still working on it, but I’ve made progress. I’ve learned to pause and ask myself: Will this matter in a week? A month? A year? And most of the time, the answer is no. That perspective alone has helped me let go of so much unnecessary stress.

. LEARNING TO DEAL WITH LOSS AND FINDING A NEW NORMAL