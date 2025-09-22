THE SHOW THAT MADE ME CRASH OUT: ‘WHY MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS’ CAN BE CLASSIFIED AS RAGE-BAIT?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With another season closing and possibilities of yee-haw Belly going back to yee-haw Conrad, there are many questions in the air about what will happen next.

While reading the title, you’re probably asking why My Life With the Walter Boys is rage-bait? And to that I answer, the last episode. The last episode, titled “Happily Ever After,” wasn’t so happily ever after to me, with the same ending that we left off LAST season, with Jackie Howard confessing her love to Cole Walter, but at what cost? Alex heard the whole thing. This season, prior mistakes were not a learning curve, but instead a redo. Ha-

Anyways, here are some rage-bait moments I believe are worth noting.

1. Why did they have to make Nathan cheat?

Nathan’s cheating was completely unnecessary. I believe there was absolutely no reason to add that to the storyline. Does it make it interesting? Yes. But where the heck did Zach even come from? Yes, I completely understand this show was based on a Wattpad series, and for the girlies who know… the storylines will never make sense. However, there is a big theme of cheating in Silver Fall that needs to be addressed.

2. WHY DID WILL TAKE HALF THE SCREEN TIME?

This was a very popular rant among many viewers. The storyline between Will and the ranch was completely boring and uninteresting. I’ve seen too many TikToks bashing Will, with comments such as, “when Will and his construction work are on the screen more than the main characters.” I just want to say that I agree with this comment because the season before had enough screen time for even Isaac. Fillers are great to keep storylines going, but this filler is yawn-worthy.

3. ALEX.

I think Alex and Jackie’s chemistry is stronger than hers and Cole’s, but this really did annoy me. After Jackie told Alex she loved him, she went to confess to Cole. I think she shouldn’t have ever told him she loved him if she didn’t truly feel that way towards him. When we look at Cole’s character, it is evident that he wasn’t sweet to Jackie since the beginning, BUT truly cared for Jackie throughout season 2. When she needed someone the most, he popped up, tried to fix what he could, and I mean, what can I say? The man is the mere definition of “acts of service”. For those of you who watched The Summer I Turned Pretty, you know that’s SOOOO Conrad. To add, she never really had a single real conversation with Alex. No, during the school dance episode “Remember a Night”, it felt like Alex abandoned her more than anything.

On a lighter note, here are some of my favourite moments.

1. “If you need some kind of declaration, let’s call it now, time of death, September 6th, 2:45.”

The Alex Walter development was cooking during the first season. Did everything he say make me completely cringe? Of course, but this quote right here made me want to close my laptop and walk away.

2. Danny and Erin – Their “THE Only exception” dance.

As a Paramore fan, this was honestly cute, and not to mention the only steady relationship in Silver Falls. I really did enjoy their storyline, and this was genuinely one of the more refreshing scenes.

To close, although this season had many, many rage-bait moments, I believe it is a binge-worthy watch, and hopefully next time we get a season with more depth.

Till next time,

XOXO Dani