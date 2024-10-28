The Pumpkin Spice Pyramid Scheme: A Deep-Dive into the Commercialization of Autumn

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Put down the pumpkin spice face wash and take the pumpkin spice deodorant out of your cart.

As the days get shorter, and the weather cools down, my Instagram feed is full of influencers sharing candles from Bath & Body Works, pumpkin-flavoured snacks from Trader Joes, and the best sweaters from Amazon that you just can’t live without.

In the past decade, we have seen a feverish need to consume fall-related goods. As a kid, I remember watching YouTubers like Bethany Mota use “Honey Apple Autumn” body wash and begging my mom to buy me the same one. However, back then, it felt as though this influence wasn’t constant. My favourite youtubers would post once a week, and oftentimes, wouldn’t even discuss the products they were using. Now, it seems like every video on my Instagram feed is a product recommendation and this constant advertisement makes it difficult to stop buying things.

But why are we so open to buying fall-related things in particular? Why do we feel comfortable and even excited picking up another pumpkin spice candle?

I think this is a direct result of climate change and the Covid-19 Pandemic.

To start, with climate change, we are seeing longer summers and high temperatures often bleed into September and October. This would have been unfathomable five years ago, as I distinctly remember wearing sweaters and jackets by the second week of school. However, as the summer gets longer, this means fall gets shorter. As a result, it can feel like a race against time to enjoy the season to its fullest before winter creeps in. So, as soon as the autumn products hit store shelves, it may seem imperative to buy as much of it as you can. The phenomenon is similar to Christmas consumerism. Since the lead up to Christmas is such a short portion of the year, we are seeing more people put up decorations in early November and keep them up into the New Year as an attempt to lengthen the holiday season.

In addition, I believe the COVID-19 pandemic has increased our interest in buying seasonal goods. Since lockdown prevented us from spending time outdoors with each other, the only way to signal a change in the seasons was to buy seasonal goods. Although we aren’t in a lockdown anymore, the associated feeling of happiness continues to drive the Pumpkin Spice market. The fall scents and flavours are also expanding to random items like deodorant and yogurt.

With that said, I am not vilifying all fall-related goods. I mean, I love a mug of apple-cinnamon tea on a fall morning. However, I don’t think we need multiples of each item. For example, buying three fall candles may be overkill. If you want to try a seasonal snack, maybe only buy one. You can also reuse last year’s items. I have one fall-themed candle that I burn every Autumn and will continue to do so until it runs out. While this idea may not seem radical, it can be difficult to recognize what normal consumption looks like when social media shows a rise in overconsumption. This is especially true as shopping has become so convenient. Online, I can shop from anywhere with only a click of a button if my credit card information is already saved on the website. This is primarily why I am in the middle of a no-spend challenge, but that’s a conversation for another day.

So, how can we balance enjoying Autumn and also minimizing our consumption?

Well, I think that it’s important to plan fun ways to enjoy the season that are not rooted in buying goods. Instead, focus on experiences. This could include taking a walk, baking a treat, or watching a cozy movie. In each of these instances, you’re able to enjoy the fall season without contributing to landfills.

If you’re inclined to shop after watching an influencer’s haul, maybe unfollow those accounts. You could also take it up a notch and force yourself to stop spending on non-essentials for a period of time. It’s an interesting exercise, helping you to reflect on your spending habits and the things you believe are important enough to spend money on.

Ultimately, I believe the changing of seasons is one of the most beautiful times of the year. However, we should be focusing on the present time and how we use it, rather than trying to create the autumn feeling through what we buy. So, this fall, try not to buy another seasonal candle. Instead, burn what you already have. Schedule time to meet up with a friend, step outside, and take in the season for the short amount of time it is here for.