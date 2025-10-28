Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
THE PSYCHOLOGY OF ONLINE COMPARISON CULTURE (AND HOW TO BREAK FREE)

Jasdeep Sohal Student Contributor, McMaster University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You open your phone for “just a minute,” and suddenly you’ve seen three engagement announcements, a friend’s European vacation, and a stranger’s six-pack. Welcome to comparison culture: the 24/7 social media cycle that makes us measure our worth against everyone else’s posts and stories.

Researchers say this constant digital mirror can distort how we see ourselves. A 2023 scoping review by Arenz and colleagues found that social media platforms create the perfect setting for social comparison, often leaving users feeling worse about themselves. 

Since people tend to share the most idealized moments of their lives, viewers often engage in upward comparison, evaluating themselves against others who appear more successful, attractive or fulfilled (Verduyn et al., 2020). 

The result? More envy, more frustration, and a noticeable drop in self-esteem (Arenz et al., 2023).

The Mental Health Price Tag

Comparison culture doesn’t just affect your mood; it can also interfere with your mental health. According to Arenz and colleagues (2023), constant upward comparisons are closely linked to reduced hedonic well-being (i.e. your overall happiness and satisfaction) and increased risk of anxiety and depression. 

In other words, when we scroll through a feed filled with success stories and perfect selfies, we subconsciously keep score, and we’re always losing. So it’s no surprise that we’re left comparing ourselves long after.

The Flip Side: Inspiration over Insecurity

Here’s the good news: not all comparisons are bad. Sometimes, seeing others succeed can motivate us. The review reported that some individuals felt inspired as opposed to discouraged when they viewed others’ accomplishments online (Arenz et al., 2023). 

The key difference lies in our interpretation. Viewing others’ achievements as proof of what’s possible rather than proof of what we lack can transform poison into fuel (Arenz et al., 2023).

Reclaiming Your Feed and Protecting Your Peace

So, what can you do about comparison culture? Long story short: passive scrolling = bad, active engagement = better. Arenz and colleagues (2023) found that mindless browsing tends to trigger harmful comparisons, while meaningful engagement (e.g. commenting, connecting, or sharing authentically) can protect well-being. 

Here are a few simple fixes:

  • Curate your content: follow accounts that make you feel inspired or informed, not inferior.
  • Take intentional breaks: step away from your feed to reset your perspective.
  • Build offline confidence: pursue hobbies, friendships, and goals that give you self-worth beyond likes and followers.

The review also determined that resilience factors, like self-esteem and social support, can protect against the detrimental effects of comparison (Arenz et al., 2023). That is, having a solid sense of self and strong relationships can help you scroll without spiralling.

From Comparison to Connection!

Comparison culture is woven into modern life, but it doesn’t have to rule yours. A little awareness goes a long way, and by intentionally choosing what you consume and how you interpret it, you can turn comparison into connection and make scrolling feel more nourishing than draining.

