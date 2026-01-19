THE IMPORTANCE OF HAVING HOBBIES IN 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Used to.

Two simple words that haunt my vocabulary and trouble my mind. They come up every time someone asks me about myself. I used to love painting. I used to draw. I used to play hockey. The hobbies that once consumed my days now remain a distant and fading memory. When I was hit with the realization that the hobbies I adored no longer defined me, I couldn’t help but feel a little lost. So, with the new year in full swing, I am placing a challenge upon myself. A challenge to both rediscover the hobbies that I used to love and to additionally explore new interests.

The loss of a hobby is a common tale. At some point, especially in university, people get so busy with classes and friends that they don’t even notice that they are no longer making time for the things that used to be important to them. Priorities shift and suddenly a painting is substituted for a term paper, and a novel is tossed aside for a night out. It’s a normal part of growing up, but it is not one that needs to be accepted. I am a firm believer that growing up shouldn’t mean losing the time that was once dedicated to your passions, in exchange for work. While my own personal goal is to have a job that incorporates my interests and passions, there is something to say for the quiet love of a hobby. An activity that no matter how simple, is for nothing but pure enjoyment.

Today, there is so much pressure placed on the notion of productivity. That if you are not working towards a goal, you are wasting your time. You’ve been brainwashed into believing that each artistic capability or athletic inclination can always be sold. With this, the true purpose of a hobby has been greatly diminished. You’ve been trapped in the feedback loop of hustle culture, and it is time to break free. You do not need to be making money for something to be deemed useful to the progression of your life. Hobbies have so many benefits that support our growth in other ways.

Hobbies stimulate your mind and allow you to train your attention span. Since my goal is to reconnect with my old interests and explore new ones, I know patience will be a major roadblock to success. In recent years, my spare moments have been filled with useless scrolling. A habit that has certainly reduced my ability to concentrate. However, with this challenge I hope to rebuild my patience. Hobbies require practice in order to gain and improve skills. In doing so, you are forced to exercise self-restraint. Stopping the urge to throw that book to the side and pick up your phone. You are forced to sit with frustrations, retraining the mind to focus with intention rather than aimlessness. This is a skill that can be undeniably implemented in people, especially students’ lives, playing an impactful role in both study and work habits.

Hobbies also keep you creative. For those who undervalue creativity as a skill, think of it this way; hobbies keep you innovative and challenge your problem-solving abilities. Whether it be a drawing that just isn’t looking quite right or a trick shot that you just can’t seem to master, the process of trial and error encourages new perspectives. The ability to examine and adjust your approach to find new solutions is a form of creativity and is a crucial skill that needs to be exercised.

In a world where productivity rules, there are standards of behaviours, dress codes, and work schedules, the time dedicated to a hobby is pivotal to releasing our self-expression. Without allowing ourselves the time necessary to thrive creatively, life can become repetitive and standardized. This is detrimental to the inherent needs of human beings. Hobbies act as an outlet—an outlet that allows you to explore realms beyond our imaginations and new forms of self-expression.

Lastly, hobbies also provide balance to the hustle of daily life. They promote a distance between the harsh standards and constraints of the real world for the sake of our inner peace. In my experience, dedicating time in the day when you can slow down and support your wellbeing plays a significant role in maintaining your energy and drive. In 2026, societal interests limit our ability to protect our free time. The pressure to always be working is challenged by the dedication to personal interest. Hobbies allow you to move past these barriers and offer the tools to recenter on your goals, refocus, and grow your personal identity.

Throughout my new year’s challenge, I hope to find a more in tune version of myself, rebuilding my creativity, self-expression, attention to detail, and patience. But most importantly, I hope to be reinvigorated, finding new passions in life that fill each day with a little more excitement and inspiring new goals. For anyone who might resonate with this article, I hope it encourages you to reclaim your passions, try something new, and put an end to “used to.”