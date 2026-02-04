‘THE HUNGER GAMES’ AND THE GENERATION IT RAISED

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Books, movies, parodies, and homages paid. The Hunger Games franchise is too big to be forgotten.

It is also much too significant. Suzanne Collins’ work acts as a cultural blueprint for an entire generation. Inspiring and awakening many, it is not just a bestselling YA series but an impactful commentary on our own world’s politics and inequality. Let’s dive into how it has molded political imaginations, exposed the realities of spectator culture, and built a fandom of strong, young activists.

This 3 book original trilogy serves as many young people’s first exposure to systemic inequality. Its distinct emphasis on an “us” versus “them” shown through the districts and the Capitol provides viewers with an accessible metaphor for wealth gaps. Visually aided by the drastic and unavoidable difference in lifestyles and mindsets between the citizens of the Capitol and the districts, it is easy to see the reflection of real-world polarization through both politics and amenities. The games aspect of The Hunger Games further drives into the distrust of institutions through manipulation of media. As jarring as it is, those in the Capitol watch the games as what they are, just games. Televised events to the death for their personal entertainment. Meanwhile behind the scenes, we can truly see the political spins, fake news, and curated narratives created to give tributes a better chance of gaining sponsors. There is a face to this political awakening and that is Katniss Everdeen. The main character of the series, she represents the people. While being thrust into this role unwillingly, she grows from a survivor of the games into a symbol of the rebellion. She aptly reflects Gen Z’s perspective on activism as a responsibility rather than a choice and incredibly emboldens others to join the cause. Her character and the injustices presented in the series pushes the idea of questioning authority and recognizing injustice even in the face of danger. As a strong, female character, Katniss has inspired many in this generation to speak out and make real change during movements like climate strikes, BLM, school walkouts, and many more.

The Hunger Games as a fictitious world heavily molded and brought to light violence as entertainment. The Games can be seen as a critique of reality TV, as its main plot revolved around children forced into performance and survival for public amusement. Every emotion and thought, in public display for the enjoyment of others at the potential cost of their own health and well-being. This raw breakdown of intimate moments allows for early exposure to the ethics of entertainment. What exactly is meant to be entertaining. This is also reflected in current social media cultures and in the curation of personas. Katniss’ mentor, Haymitch, works hard to portray both Katniss and Peeta in a more flattering light by pushing an image more likely to gain sponsors. Similar to that of online personalities, Haymitch crafts her image to be more likeable and garner the sympathies of those watching. There are also themes of constant surveillance and being on display that are akin to social media culture and being chronically online. Spectacle culture seen in The Hunger Games further commodifies suffering. Capitol citizens consume tragedy and death like a show.

This can be compared to how often we see viral videos of injustice, dramatized news cycles, and traumatic content frequently in our own social media feeds. Videos of fights, deaths, and violent crimes float around the internet so often we don’t bat an eye anymore.

While negative parallels have been drawn between The Hunger Games and the real world, there are also positives to be taken from the series. One such being that the fandom has turned into a community of activists. There has been a rise of fan-driven activism, where fans have mobilised around social justice issues, often using Hunger Games quotes as rallying cries for solidarity. Terms and language from The Hunger Games‘ world have turned into shared symbolic language used by real people regarding protests and online discourse. “The Capitol,” “Mockingjay,” “Tributes” have become shorthand for real inequalities. The series continues to resonate with today’s youth as politics and socioeconomic issues become turbulent and public dissent is frequent. The feeling of inheriting a broken world mirrors Panem’s youth allowing for feelings of empathy and understanding to rise even in the present day.

More than a decade later, The Hunger Games still feels deeply connected to the generation that grew up with it. What started as a dystopian story about survival became an early lesson in recognizing inequality, questioning authority, and being skeptical of media that turns suffering into spectacle. Through Katniss, readers learned that resistance is messy, uncomfortable, and sometimes unavoidable, a message that has stuck with many young people navigating today’s political and social realities. The series also offered an eerily timed warning about performance and power in a media-driven world. Long before algorithms dominated daily life, the series emphasised who benefits when tragedy becomes entertainment and how easily empathy can be reduced to content. Beyond the series themselves, the fandom carried these ideas forward, turning symbols like the Mockingjay and the Capitol into shared language for injustice and change.

In the end, The Hunger Games did not just captivate a generation; it helped shape how it learned to observe and interpret the world. To see the world.