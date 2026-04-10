THE HEART OF HOSPITALITY: THE SERVICE INDUSTRY THROUGH MY EYES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After nearly four years of working in the hospitality industry, reflection has made me realize I didn’t just work in a restaurant—I grew up in one.

I still remember my first interview quite vividly, the training shifts, and the feeling of stepping into a world I had never encountered and didn’t yet understand. What began as a first job quickly became something much more. It became a source of independence and gave me many unforgettable moments, and for that, I dedicate this article to the hospitality industry. To the chaos of a dinner rush, the staff I have become dear friends with, the guests that pass through the doors, and the fifteen-year-old version of myself who had no idea what she would gain from this experience.

From fifteen to nineteen, I changed in so many ways—my hair and makeup evolved, I got in and out of braces, I started and ended many chapters of my life. I moved through high school, entered university, and experienced both joy and heartbreak throughout it all. I have clocked into shifts beaming with excitement to update my work family on life news and have reached for deep hugs in the middle of shifts for support. Through it all, my job has remained the constant place that holds many of those memorable transitions. I have often thought of how work is a place I am looking forward to going because it gives me relief—the opportunity to step away from school or personal responsibilities. I know that when I am clocked in, amidst all the chaos, I am surrounded by people I enjoy working with. And when doing a demanding job in a fast-paced environment, there is no time to overthink, which is exactly what is needed sometimes. It may seem strange since most people typically look for relief from their jobs, and while I can certainly agree that working in hospitality is not always easy, I find much joy and comfort in the chaos at times. After all these years, it became familiar. Chaotic but constant; something promising, something I could even call comfortable.

In this chaos, there is rhythm and pattern—something I call the “anatomy of a dinner rush.” It is so cool to witness the behind the scenes of a restaurant and how it functions. Not only do I see it, but I am a part of it! The anatomy of a dinner rush has formed in my mind often throughout my many years of work and has become quite the illustration to me. I learned how to balance three plates on my arm, ones that were hot, heavy and holding expensive meals. I learned dining room lingo and have used it outside of work, in my own kitchen, and even in public accidently. I have learned how to work alongside others, when you love them and when you don’t all that much.

Between polishing cutlery and glassware, resetting tables, answering hundreds of phone calls and emails, calling “corner” at just the right second before colliding with a server—it all plays out like a movie in my mind of how a restaurant works backstage. I see hosts juggling reservations and seating guests back-to-back, chefs communicating with each other throughout the kitchen, and a manager on the pass calling for hands. A bartender shaking a cocktail, a server greeting an eight top, guests bickering over table two, and I have seen a restaurant team manage all that with a smile on their face! I have never learned teamwork as strongly as I have before working in the hospitality industry. It makes sense too because you cannot survive a Saturday night dinner rush or an over-booked Mother’s Day without leaning on each other for support. The kind of bond that is formed between servers, hosts, chefs, bartenders, supporting staff, and managers is not only beautiful but essential! I have seen this bond through the laughter forged in the heat and noise while waiting to run food near the expo line. It is created through the nights you will never forget, just like eating pizza on Christmas eve with your work family and sighing deeply in unison when patio season begins. I see it in the conversations between staff behind the bar, while guests share their own across tables in the dining room. And in the end, I see it most when we call “all-in,” when the aprons come off, when we turn down the music, have cleared all the tables, and are putting the restaurant to sleep. These friendships sometimes come and go or only exist at work. But, if you’re lucky, they stick and stay in your life forever.

I have met some of my favourite people because of my job, and without it, I’m not sure if I would’ve ever met them.

Of course, I am romanticizing the experience, and not all shifts are easy. There are many sunny, summer days I wish I am outside rather than working, and long double shifts that leave my body aching. Difficult guests and unpredictable situations that seem to appear can be the most challenging, but through it all, I learned resilience– the ability to persevere, to lean on your team for support, and learn how to manage situations when your feelings also require attention.

Aside from witnessing the beautiful friendships that formed between staff and the personal growth that I have experienced, the guests I have met and their special moments and encounters have been a significant part of my experience as well. I have seen couples celebrate anniversaries and floods of fresh graduates coming in with heavy bouquets. I have witnessed proposals, big birthdays, holiday celebrations, first dates, and anxious parents going out for the first time after their newborn’s arrival. These experiences are always so special because talking to people is my favourite thing to do, and some of the stories guests share with me will stay forever. I will never forget the elderly couple I seated at table eight on Valentine’s Day celebrating their 30th anniversary who told me that exact table was where they sat 30 years ago.

My heart swells with love and curiosity for all the pieces of life, joy, and excitement that guests share. It serves as such a good reminder of how some of the most beautiful experiences have been celebrated in restaurants and that I have been a small part in delivering this moment to them. It feels as though nearly four years of my life have been measured in reservations and restaurant weekends, and throughout these years, I have encountered thousands of people, all carrying different stories and reasons for their dining. Everyone I have interacted with has been an experience to say the least! I have learned new things, been entertained by shocking stories, mastered patience from difficult requests, and managed stressful situations—all valuable experiences I will be carrying with me throughout life.

My work has given me astounding stories that I will always remember and has given me incredible experiences and opportunities. It has allowed me to see my favourite artists in concert, to travel around the world, to allow me to enjoy my favourite things like fashion and food, and ultimately has given me the privilege of financial independence. More importantly, it has taught me so much about human interaction and behaviour, empathy for others, working with a team, navigating the demands of a job and the demands of my own emotions, all while providing a smooth service to guests.

Throughout my time working in the hospitality industry, I have grown to adapt to chaotic moments and find some peace within them. I have learned to lean on my team and find connection to help get through busy nights. I did not learn to just serve food and seat guests, I formed lifelong skills that will be useful to me for years to come, long after my time in the restaurant. It taught me how to work with others, problem solve, adapt to quick changes, and navigate challenging moments. Working in hospitality has been a treasure chest of memorable moments and funny stories that will always continue to astonish me and hold a special place in my life. It has shown me that that growth–while uncomfortable, difficult, and scary, is a good thing.

Although the service industry will not be a part of my life forever, the experiences, memories, and lessons that have come from it always will be.

Just like I will never forget some of the busiest days, craziest stories, and interesting people I have met over the years, the position that the hospitality industry holds in my heart will be just as unforgettable.