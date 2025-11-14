THE FEAR OF BECOMING THE ‘BOYFRIEND GIRL’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know who she is. The fun, ecstatic girl, full of creative hobbies, blossoming

friendships, and a bubbly personality. Then, all of a sudden, she has a boyfriend, and now every

story begins with “my boyfriend…”



My two years in university have taught me that university culture has gifted us a new

boogeyman known as the “Boyfriend Girl,” and the last thing many of us want is for our identity

to be reduced to who we kiss goodnight.



Inspired by Vogue’s recent question, is having a boyfriend embarrassing now? I will

explore why many young women fear losing their individuality to a relationship, especially in

our most defining years of university, when we are still trying to figure out who we are.



Somewhere along the way, having a boyfriend stopped being seen as an accomplishment

and became more of an identity crisis. We were raised alongside feminist rhetoric that taught us

to prioritize our independence, get a degree, chase challenging careers, and to not to be afraid to

take up space. So, when a relationship does appear, there is a quiet panic that comes along with

it. Questions like “Am I losing the identity I spent so long building?” begin flooding our minds.

This isn’t the fear of falling in love, but simply the fear of falling into a role, the kind where

suddenly you are seen as the girl whose personality revolves around “my boyfriend.”



Another important aspect is how social media has fundamentally shaped relationships.

Today, it’s all about screenshots of mystery arms and soft launches that make the FBI-level

investigation skills of your friends go feral. We hide our partners because the internet is filled

with criticism and judgment. For example, if we post too much, we are seen as cringey, but if we

post nothing, we’re hiding something. And if it ends? The delete and pretend that didn’t happen

era is messy and weird. Showing your relationship online feels like we’re publicly listing our

vulnerabilities: what if people think you’re settling? What if it doesn’t last? What if you become

the girl who only posts to him?



Well, here’s the plot twist: maybe being the “Boyfriend Girl” isn’t the villain origin story

we made it out to be. Maybe it’s okay to gush over someone who treats you well, and telling

your close friends about the recent guy you met doesn’t erase every other part of you. A healthy

relationship isn’t meant to erase every part of you, but should be cheered on. The real fear we

should have is being in a relationship with someone who makes us feel small and unworthy.

Being the “Boyfriend Girl” is only embarrassing if it’s the only thing you are.