THE FAN-FICTION UNIVERSE: FROM WATTPAD TO WORLD PREMIERE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you realize it or not, fan-fiction is everywhere.

From boybands to film characters, and everything in-between, fiction written by fans has existed for decades and is a staple in any fandom you could possibly name. I’m sure you may have heard the term “Y/N” before, but you may be wondering who Y/N is exactly. In the fiction world, Y/N stands for “your name” and is the most common name for the main character of fan-fiction. It is typically meant to be a placeholder for the reader to insert their own name into the story. To me, however, Y/N is her own person. Her behaviours do not reflect mine by any means. She exists as a separate being in the minds of many writers and readers alike. While the whole concept of fanfiction may sound silly on the surface, it is such a beautiful art form. Believe it or not, some of the best literature I’ve read was in the form of fan-fiction.

Platforms such as Wattpad, Archive of Our Own (AO3), Tumblr, Fanfiction.net, and more provide aspiring writers with a free creative outlet, and the art of fanfiction has jumpstarted many writers’ careers. One you may have heard of is Canadian author Rachel Reid; does Heated Rivalry ring any bells? This hockey romance, which has recently become a smash-hit TV series, started off as fan-fiction. That’s right; the first book of Reid’s series, titled Game Changer, was originally uploaded to AO3 under the guise of a Steve Rogers x Bucky Barnes —or “Stucky”—fan-fiction. The book follows the characters of Scott Hunter and Kip Grady, who are loosely based on the Marvel characters Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes, respectively. While the TV series is centered around a different couple from Reid’s books—Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov from Game Changers books 2 and 6: Heated Rivalry and The Long Game—Scott and Kip’s story from Game Changer is told in episode three of the TV series.

Another author who built herself up from fanfiction is Anna Todd, known on Wattpad as “imaginator1D”, author of the hit series After. The series originated as a Harry Styles fanfiction and was later picked up by publishers, adapted into a best-selling novel, and then became a film series. Another well-known film series, that many do not know originated from fanfiction, is Fifty Shades of Grey. This world-famous series was first afanfiction based on another renowned series, Twilight by Stephenie Meyer. More recent fan-fiction adaptations include the Tubi original movie Sidelined: The QB and Me, and its sequel, Sidelined: Intercepted, which are both based off Wattpad books by Tay Marley (AKA “tayxwriter” on Wattpad).

Aside from film and television, elements of fanfiction continue to dominate social media. You may have seen the “Y/N and CEO” trend that took over TikTok in the last couple months, or you might remember the 2020 phenomenon that was DracoTok, or maybe you’re familiar with the OG “adopted by One Direction” trope? All three of these viral sensations have their roots in fan-fictional elements. The trope of Y/N falling in love with the hot, rich CEO of a major company has always been immensely popular in the fanfiction universe, and has recently made its way into the TikTok sphere. Another well-known TikTok trend was DracoTok. While we were all quarantining, our girl Y/N was busy at Hogwarts, spending quality time with Draco Malfoy. On a similar note, Y/N has also been adopted by One Direction on multiple occasions! This was a very popular trope in fanfiction during the boyband’s prime, for whatever reason. You may be asking, “why was Y/N being sold to this boyband?”, or “why were fictional One Direction adopting young girls?” I am here to tell you, I do not know either… but it’s fun to read about, isn’t it?

The imaginative world of fan-fiction is such a wonderful thing; not only does it give writers a channel for expression, but it also gives fans the chance to escape into a fantasy world with their favourite characters or celebrities. I am sure we’ve all been there, staying up into the late hours of the night reading about going on tour with your favourite artist, starring in a movie with your favourite actors, becoming a K-Pop idol, attending a party hosted by Jackson Wang, or anything along the way. Fan-fiction is such a diverse art that has provided millions of fans with the opportunity to feel whimsical and joyous in their own creative space. As someone who has bonded with many people over fanfiction, I hope the art remains popular within fandom culture for years to come. It is a beautiful thing that can unite people everywhere.